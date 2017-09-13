See Lions Get Kicked Out of Their Pride in Rare Video

A safari guide and a few tourists were watching a lion take down a zebra—fairly routine for South Africa—when the situation took an unexpected turn.

After a lioness killed the injured zebra for her pride to feast on, the lionesses of the pride turned against two young male lions, throwing them out of the group and refusing to share the kill with them.

“The kill was done and dusted within moments, and the whole pride appeared to join in on the feeding frenzy,” says Rodney Nombekana, the safari guide. “There were two young males within the pride, and these young males were at the age where they need to be ousted from the pride. This is probably why they were attacked.”

Video taken by the guide at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve shows the moment that it happened. While every young male lion goes through this moment, it is rare for humans to witness it.

The two young males were ejected from the pride right after the zebra was killed, so the availability of food may have spurred the lionesses to send the males packing.

Male lions typically leave their pride when they are still young and establish their own prides, often by fighting another male lion in a different pride to try to take its place. Each pride can have up to three adult male lions.