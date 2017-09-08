This Map Shows How an Overheated Ocean Made Irma a Monster

Fueling the Storm
Fueling the Storm
Warm oceans can intensify hurricanes, which scientists believe thrive when sea surface
temperatures are above 82 degrees Fahrenheit. As Hurricane Irma approaches the
United States, warmer waters will provide more energy to fuel the storm.
United
States
Tennesse
North
Carolina
Ala.
S.C.
Miss.
Georgia
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane
Wind Scale
Category 5
(157 mph winds or higher)
Atlantic
Ocean
Category 4
(130-156 mph winds)
As of Sept. 8, 2017, there
is about a 66 percent
chance Hurricane Irma
will move through this
area by Sept. 13, 2017.
Florida
Sea surface temperature
on Sept. 7, 2017
(Fahrenheit)
Gulf of Mexico
Bahamas
76.6
82.0
87.4
Sept. 7, 2017
Cuba
Mexico
Haiti
Dom.
Rep.
Jamaica
Puerto
Rico
(U.S.)
Virgin
Islands
(U.S.)
Caribbean Sea
Like Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Irma lost strength as it lashed the Caribbean—but could regain its force before reaching Florida. Andrew weakened before making landfall in the Bahamas but then rapidly regained Category 5 status before it struck just south of Homestead, Florida.
This map shows where Irma will pass through warmer waters before making landfall. Warm water fuels the updrafts that lower barometric pressure inside the storm, creating stronger winds.