Solar Eclipse Quiz: How Much Do You Really Know?

See if you can ace our collection of eclipse brain-teasers.

View Images

A total solar eclipse darkens the sky over France.

On August 21, a total solar eclipse will cross the United States from coast to coast for the first time since 1918.

The historic event is expected to draw record crowds, as millions of people will be in or close to the path of totality, where viewers can see the moon completely blot out the sun for more than two minutes.

Before the main event, find out how much you know about eclipses, from the science behind the spectacle to the historic and cultural connotations.

Learn more about how solar eclipses happen, the four types of eclipses, and how to view the sun safely if you're within the path of totality.

Solar Eclipse 101

