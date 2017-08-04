The Urban Sprawl and Future Urban Landscape

As cities continue to grow in population and commercial importance, it is more crucial than ever to understand their vulnerability to natural threats.

With urban populations projected to reach 6.4 billion by 2050, more people and economic value are being focused into more precarious urban environments than ever before. At the same time, we are seeing the extreme events associated with climate change becoming more frequent and more severe, putting cities at greater risk. Ensuring the safety of our cities is a priority we cannot afford to ignore.

Professor Cassidy Johnson, supported by the AXA Research Fund, is researching Metrics and Measurements for Urban Resilience. This highlights how accumulating and analysing urban data could make a real difference as we strive to overcome overpopulation and build resilient and liveable cities for future generations. Her research also demonstrates the importance of awareness for inspiring good decision-making at every level, from government leadership to everyday actions by people in the streets.

This is the first of five short films with the AXA Research Fund to inspire understanding of the natural hazards faced by urban areas, and the ways in which we are working to minimize their impact and make the world’s cities safer.