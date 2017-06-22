Medieval Sword Pulled From Polish Bog

View Images This 14th century sword measured 47 inches long (120 cm), and weighed a mere 3.3 pounds

Photograph by Fr. Stanisław Staszic Museum

Six hundred years ago, an unlucky knight may have fallen into or lost his sword in a bog filled with peat. That's one explanation researchers are putting forth after an incredibly well-preserved sword was found in a peat-filled bog near the town of Hrubieszów, Poland.

A construction worker who had worked in the area for the past 15 years stumbled upon the late 13th or mid 14th century weapon while using an excavator to drain the bog. Aside from the hilt, the sword had been preserved almost entirely and has since been donated to the local Stanisław Staszic Museum.

Bartłomiej Bartecki, director of the museum, told Polish science journal PAP that the two-handed weapon is a "unique find in the region" but 600 years ago, would have been a typical weapon for knights.

The region was a part of the Kingdom of Poland starting in 1366. A castle was built in Hrubieszów by a Polish governor and would have been a source of employment for knights, according to the History Blog. The exact location of the bog is not being disclosed to prevent looting.

View Images The rear bar of the sword features an isosceles cross inscribed inside the shape of a heraldic shield, which was probably made by the blacksmith.

Photograph by Fr. Stanislaw Staszic Museum

Museum researchers estimate the nearly four-foot sword weighed just over three pounds at the time it was made.

In an interview with National Geographic, Bartecki clarified that while museum archaeologists are yet to discover the identity of the sword's owner, an isoceles cross in the shape of a heraldic shield on the sword's rear bar would have effectively served as the blacksmith's brand mark.

"It's kind of a medieval company name," he said.

At the time the sword was used, the mark would have been covered by a hilt made of wood, bone, or antler.

The sword has been sent to Warsaw where it will be analyzed and renovated. Researchers hope further markings might reveal more about the identify of the sword's owner. Once it has been examined, the sword will be sent back to Hrubieszów where it will be on display in September.