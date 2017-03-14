arrow-downarrow-leftarrow-rightarrow-upchevron-upchevron-leftchevron-rightchevron-upclosecomment-newemail-newgallerygridheadphones-newheart-filledheart-openmap-geolocatormap-pushpinArtboard 1Artboard 1Artboard 1minusng-borderpauseplayplusreplayscreenArtboard 1sharefacebookgithubArtboard 1Artboard 1linkedinlinkedin_inpinterestpinterest_psnapchatsnapchat_2tumblrtwittervimeovinewhatsappspeakerstar-filledstar-openzoom-in-newzoom-out-new
Genius

Quiz: Do You Have the Traits of a Genius?

How many "genius" qualities do you share with history's great scientists, artists, and musicians?

Genius
A Global Event Series

Genius isn’t a scientific term, and there isn’t a definite way to determine if someone deserves the title. What ultimately defines the people, like Albert Einstein, who we call geniuses are ideas and great works that have had a lasting legacy. People today are still moved by sonatas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, inspired by the writings of Virginia Woolf, and building on the math of Srinivasa Ramanujan. While the makings of a genius are hard to pin down, there are some recognized traits that historical geniuses seem to share. How many do you have in common?

Happy Birthday, Einstein!

Albert Einstein was born on March 14, 1879. We pay tribute to his many accomplishments by looking back at a few of his most memorable birthdays.

