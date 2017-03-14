Quiz: Do You Have the Traits of a Genius?

Genius isn’t a scientific term, and there isn’t a definite way to determine if someone deserves the title. What ultimately defines the people, like Albert Einstein, who we call geniuses are ideas and great works that have had a lasting legacy. People today are still moved by sonatas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, inspired by the writings of Virginia Woolf, and building on the math of Srinivasa Ramanujan. While the makings of a genius are hard to pin down, there are some recognized traits that historical geniuses seem to share. How many do you have in common?