Take a Stunning 360° Journey Through an Underwater National Park

Plunge into a Caribbean gem with National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry to explore St. Croix’s Buck Island Reef—America’s first protected marine monument. Fly above the reef in a propellor plane, and see the clear blue and green water below. Watch sea turtle hatchlings emerge from the sand and crawl their way to the water for the first time. Then dive back underwater to explore the reef that Skerry says feels “like you’re in a storybook. You drift through this place, and see these stands of elkhorn coral, reaching up like the uplifted arms of a statue toward the sky.”