Farming: There's an App for That

Savings are highest from variable-rate technologies (VRT), since they optimize all inputs such as seeds, water, fertilizer, and pesticides. Guidance systems and precision mapping can assist VRT, but are also helpful for crop production by themselves.

It’s not just applications or software; investments in machinery are required.

Precision agriculture technologies require investing, but the benefits outweigh the cost.

Small, family-owned corn farms are predominant in these states.

Some of the country's 250,000 small corn farms are turning to precision techniques. Expert David Schimmelpfennig of the U.S. Department of Agriculture calculated how a typical operation might introduce and benefit from enhanced production.

Over hundreds of acres, precision technologies boost farm profit, and costs are recouped within a few years.

The average profit for U.S. corn farms is $345 per acre. After overhead expenses, the net return is $85 per acre. Precision agriculture technologies can add marginal gains.

Farmers tend not to invest when commodity prices are down, usually due an oversupply of a crop. Since other costs remain fixed, lower revenue may not cover the investment.

With yields over 180 bushels per acre, 30 to and 50 percent of farms adopt the technology. With yields under 140 bushels per acre, the adoption rate is less than 17 percent.

Returns are estimated in dollars per acre, so larger farms stand to gain more from the technology and can allocate a larger budget to precision agriculture.

Farmers take a number of variables into account when deciding to implement precision agriculture technologies, including farm size, yields, and market prices.

Mapping is most practical, applying to both seeding density and fertilizer use. Variable -rate technology (VRT) allows farmers to customize, planting different types of seeds at multiple locations with a single pass of the tractor. But VRT comes at a high cost, requiring specialized machinery for each crop.

With more ability to scale, large farms have higher rates of adoption for the most popular precision agriculture technologies, including soil and yield mapping and guidance systems.

Field monitors and other sensing technology are used to remotely track field conditions such as soil moisture. Drones have not yet been widely utilized.

Farmers use variable-rate technology to optimize inputs on each part of the field, placing the right amount of fertilizer and pesticide where and when it’s needed.

With the help of GPS, farmers steer machinery more accurately —preventing an overlap of crop rows, for example—and easily, reducing fatigue.

Farmers manage data on user-friendly platforms run by agricultural companies that use the information to tailor and improve their products and services.

Maps created from the data tell farmers when and how much seed, water, fertilizer, and pesticide to use in each field area as well as when to harvest.

Computers analyze the data, helping farmers make precise and predictive decisions for maximum productivity.

Hyper-local monitoring allows for both short and long-term forecasts and extreme-weather alerts. Farmers get real-time information via mobile apps.

Farmers take soil samples from different parts of each field, then create maps by analyzing soil structure and chemical properties like nitrogen levels.

GPS-equipped combines, used for harvesting crops, are outfitted with yield monitors that collect geo-referenced data, revealing variations within each field.

New technologies allow farmers to harness data in order to increase their land’s productivity. Most begin the cycle by collecting information about their crop yields.

As agriculture becomes more high tech, a growing number of farmers are using GPS-equipped machinery supported by platforms that collect data on plants, soil, and weather. Termed “precision agriculture,” these technologies help them identify and manage variability within fields. Armed with data, farmers can fine-tune their operations, potentially increasing yields and profits. —Kelsey Nowakowski

Precision agriculture

DATA

HOW IT’S USED

TAKING ACTION

Buying In

SIZE MATTERS

2010 data

SMALL FARMS

LARGE FARMS

Percentage of cropland

Soil and yield mapping

Guidance systems

Variable- rate tech

0-600 acres

601- 1,000

1,001- 1,300

1,601- 1,700

1,701- 2,200

2,201- 2,900

2,901- 3,800

Over 3,800

APPLICATION

EASE OF USE

Guidance systems

High

Soil and yield maps

Variable- rate tech

Low

Low

High

FUNCTIONALITY

By the Numbers

WEIGHING THE PAYOFF

$

AVERAGE GAINS WITH PRECISION TOOLS

MAPPING Yield and soil

GUIDANCE SYSTEMS

VARIABLE- RATE TECH

$1.53

$1.27

$0.93

$85

$88.74

RECOVERING THE INVESTMENT

GROSS ANNUAL BENEFIT

YEARS FOR TECHNOLOGY TO PAY FOR ITSELF

0

2

4

6

Small farm (800 acres)

Average (1,600 acres)

Large (2,400 acres)

Case Study

Average size

Ohio

ACRES

Kentucky

FIELDS

THE BOTTOM LINE

COSTS

SAVINGS

BALANCE

$79 MAPPING

$2,000

$600

FAMILY LABOR

$121 GUIDANCE

(Estimated value)

$400 VRT

$300

HIRED LABOR

Skilled workers are needed to apply technologies.

MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT

$1,100

Figures for a seasonal corn crop