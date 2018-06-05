Farming: There's an App for That

As agriculture becomes more high tech, a growing number of farmers are using GPS-equipped machinery supported by platforms that collect data on plants, soil, and weather. Termed “precision agriculture,” these technologies help them identify and manage variability within fields. Armed with data, farmers can fine-tune their operations, potentially increasing yields and profits. —Kelsey Nowakowski
Precision agriculture
New technologies allow farmers to harness data in order to increase their land’s productivity. Most begin the cycle by collecting information about their crop yields.
DATA
HARVEST YIELDS
GPS-equipped combines, used for harvesting crops, are outfitted with yield monitors that collect geo-referenced data, revealing variations within each field.
GROUND TRUTH
Farmers take soil samples from different parts of each field, then create maps by analyzing soil structure and chemical properties like nitrogen levels.
WEATHER WATCH
Hyper-local monitoring allows for both short and long-term forecasts and extreme-weather alerts. Farmers get real-time information via mobile apps.
HOW IT’S USED
ANALYSIS
Computers analyze the data, helping farmers make precise and predictive decisions for maximum productivity.
PRESCRIPTIVE MAPS
Maps created from the data tell farmers when and how much seed, water, fertilizer, and pesticide to use in each field area as well as when to harvest.
DATA MANAGEMENT
Farmers manage data on user-friendly platforms run by agricultural companies that use the information to tailor and improve their products and services.
TAKING ACTION
GUIDANCE SYSTEMS
With the help of GPS, farmers steer machinery more accurately —preventing an overlap of crop rows, for example—and easily, reducing fatigue.
VARY APPLICATIONS
Farmers use variable-rate technology to optimize inputs on each part of the field, placing the right amount of fertilizer and pesticide where and when it’s needed.
MONITORING
Field monitors and other sensing technology are used to remotely track field conditions such as soil moisture. Drones have not yet been widely utilized.
Buying In
With more ability to scale, large farms have higher rates of adoption for the most popular precision agriculture technologies, including soil and yield mapping and guidance systems.
SIZE MATTERS
2010 data
SMALL
FARMS
LARGE
FARMS
% of cropland
Soil and
yield
mapping
Guidance
systems
Variable-
rate tech
0-600
acres
Over
3,800
1,701-
2,200
APPLICATION
Mapping is most practical, applying to both seeding density and fertilizer use. Variable -rate technology (VRT) allows farmers to customize, planting different types of seeds at multiple locations with a single pass of the tractor. But VRT comes at a high cost, requiring specialized machinery for each crop.
EASE
OF USE
Guidance
systems
High
Soil and
yield maps
Variable-
rate tech
Low
Low
High
FUNCTIONALITY
By the Numbers
Farmers take a number of variables into account when deciding to implement precision agriculture technologies, including farm size, yields, and market prices.
WEIGHING THE PAYOFF
FARM SIZE
Returns are estimated in dollars per acre, so larger farms stand to gain more from the technology and can allocate a larger budget to precision agriculture.
YIELDS
With yields over 180 bushels per acre, 30 to and 50 percent of farms adopt the technology. With yields under 140 bushels per acre, the adoption rate is less than 17 percent.
PRICES
Farmers tend not to invest when commodity prices are down, usually due an oversupply of a crop. Since other costs remain fixed, lower revenue may not cover the investment.
$
AVERAGE GAINS WITH
PRECISION TOOLS
The average profit for U.S. corn farms is $345 per acre. After overhead expenses, the net return is $85 per acre. Precision agriculture technologies can add marginal gains.
$88.74
$1.53
$85
MAPPING
Yield and soil
$1.27
GUIDANCE
SYSTEMS
$0.93
VARIABLE-
RATE TECH
RECOVERING THE INVESTMENT
Small farm
(800
acres)
Average
(1,600
acres)
Large
(2,400
acres)
GROSS
ANNUAL
BENEFIT
$26,000
$39,000
$11,000
0
YEARS FOR
TECHNOLOGY
TO PAY FOR
ITSELF
2
4
Over hundreds of acres, precision technologies boost farm profit, and costs are recouped within a few years.
6
Case Study
Some of the country's 250,000 small corn farms are turning to precision techniques. Expert David Schimmelpfennig of the U.S. Department of Agriculture calculated how a typical operation might introduce and benefit from enhanced production.
Small, family-owned corn farms are predominant in these states.
Ohio
Kentucky
Average size
FIELDS
ACRES
THE BOTTOM LINE
Precision agriculture technologies require investing, but the benefits outweigh the cost.
COSTS
Figures for a seasonal corn crop
$1,100
$300
MACHINERY
AND EQUIPMENT
HIRED LABOR
Skilled workers are needed to apply technologies.
It’s not just applications or software; investments in machinery are required.
SAVINGS
$2,000
FAMILY LABOR
(Estimated value)
BALANCE
$600
$121
GUIDANCE
$400
VRT
$79
MAPPING
Savings are highest from variable-rate technologies (VRT), since they optimize all inputs such as seeds, water, fertilizer, and pesticides. Guidance systems and precision mapping can assist VRT, but are also helpful for crop production by themselves.
Graphic: ÁLVARO VALIÑO. SOURCE: DAVID SCHIMMELPFENNIG, ECONOMIC RESEARCH SERVICE, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
