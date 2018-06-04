How This Whale Got Nearly 20 Pounds of Plastic in Its Stomach

This story is part of Planet or Plastic?—our multiyear effort to raise awareness about the global plastic waste crisis. Learn what you can do to reduce your own single-use plastics, and take your pledge.

Last week, a small male pilot whale was found struggling, unable to swim or breathe, in a Thai canal near the Malaysia border. Rescuers fought to save the animal by deploying buoys to keep it afloat as veterinarians tended to it and propped up red umbrellas to protect its exposed skin from the sun’s rays.

The whale vomited up five plastic bags during the rescue attempt. It died on Friday, five days after the attempt began.

A necropsy revealed that more than 17 pounds of plastic had clogged up the whale’s stomach, making it impossible for it to ingest nutritional food. This waste was in the form of 80 shopping bags and other plastic debris.

Regina Asmutis-Silvia, Whale and Dolphin Conservation’s executive director for North American operations, says this case is emblematic of a larger problem with plastic polluting our oceans.

“We have no idea how many animals aren’t showing up on a beach,” Asmutis-Silvia says. “This is one pilot whale, this doesn’t consider other species. It’s symbolic at best, but it’s symbolic of an incredibly significant problem.” (Learn more about the plastic pollution crisis.)

Toxic Food

Experts say the whale most likely mistook the plastic bags as food. Accumulation of trash could have tricked the animal into thinking it was full, reducing its instinct to feed. Malnourished, the whale then became sick and unable to hunt.

“At some point their stomach fills up with trash and they can’t eat real food,” Asmutis-Silvia says. “You’re not getting any nutrients in and you’ve basically completely clogged your digestive system.”

Plastic Crisis

Asmutis-Silvia says whales play an integral role as “ocean gardeners,” fertilizing their ecosystems. In killing whales, we’re harming the rest of the ecosystem and, in turn, ourselves. In polluting our oceans, we’re also polluting the fish we eat and might be ingesting plastic ourselves.

“It should be a huge red flag for us as a species,” Asmutis-Silvia says, “that we need to stop killing ourselves.”