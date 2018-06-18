In a place where the land shapes a person’s character, people have fought for their right to shape the land. Or to leave it alone. And they’re still at it. Such is life in the new drama series, Yellowstone. Writer and Director Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River) calls it a Greek tragedy in Big Sky country. Kevin Costner plays the patriarch of a fourth generation Montana ranching family trying to hold together the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. With land ripe for development—land that abuts an Indian reservation and America’s first national park—conflict is on the horizon. Everybody wants a piece of that gorgeous land, the water that slices through it, or the minerals underneath it. Therein lies the rub of this Western for our times. Yellowstone premieres Wednesday June 20, 2018 at 9/8c.