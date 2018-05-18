Watch for These 8 Things at the Royal Wedding

British royal weddings are often rooted in custom. Many of the ceremonies—particularly those of close relatives of the queen—share striking similarities.

Celebrations usually include lavish cakes with several tiers, the wedding couple often rides to and from their ceremony in a carriage, and, in the past, the bride’s bouquet has been inspired by practices stemming back to Queen Victoria's time. Royal brides in Britain can add personal elements to their special day, but most combine those additions with time-honored royal traditions.