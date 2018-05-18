arrow-downarrow-leftarrow-rightarrow-upchevron-upchevron-leftchevron-rightchevron-upclosecomment-newemail-newfullscreen-closefullscreen-opengallerygridheadphones-newheart-filledheart-openmap-geolocatormap-pushpinArtboard 1Artboard 1Artboard 1minusng-borderpauseplayplusprintreplayscreenshareAsset 34facebookgithubArtboard 1Artboard 1linkedinlinkedin_inpinterestpinterest_psnapchatsnapchat_2tumblrtwittervimeovinewhatsappspeakerstar-filledstar-openzoom-in-newzoom-out-new
Watch for These 8 Things at the Royal Wedding

If you're one of millions who will watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, keep an eye out for these traditional elements.

PUBLISHED

British royal weddings are often rooted in custom. Many of the ceremonies—particularly those of close relatives of the queen—share striking similarities.

Celebrations usually include lavish cakes with several tiers, the wedding couple often rides to and from their ceremony in a carriage, and, in the past, the bride’s bouquet has been inspired by practices stemming back to Queen Victoria's time. Royal brides in Britain can add personal elements to their special day, but most combine those additions with time-honored royal traditions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel's wedding will be watched by millions—hundreds in person and many more from afar. If you plan to be one of those joyous viewers, prepare for the event by learning some of the traditions the couple will likely include in their nuptials and then look out for them as the day's events unfold.

