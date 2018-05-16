Fast Facts About Plastic Pollution

This story is part of Planet or Plastic?—our multiyear effort to raise awareness about the global plastic waste crisis. Learn what you can do to reduce your own single-use plastics, and take your pledge.
Some nine million tons
of plastic waste flows into the oceans every year
from coastal regions.
That’s the equivalent of
five grocery bags of
plastic trash sitting on every foot of coastline
around the world.
NGM STAFF. SOURCE: Jenna R. Jambeck,
University of Georgia
40 percent of plastic produced is packaging, used just once and then discarded.
Global plastic production by industry
in millions of tons
72
Building and
construction
161
Packaging
52
Other
65
Textiles
46
Consumer
products
3
Industrial
machinery
19
Electrical
30
Transportation
NGM STAFF. SOURCE: ROLAND GEYER,
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA BARBARA
Shoppers in the United States use
almost one per resident per day.
Shoppers in Denmark use an average of four plastic bags a year.
Average annual plastic-bag usage per resident
United States ~365
Denmark 4
NGM STAFF. SOURCES: TRAVIS WAGNER, University
of Southern Maine; BIO INTELLIGENCE SERVICE
448
Nearly half of
all plastic ever manufactured
has been made
since 2000.
250
Global plastic
production
by industry
in millions of tons
44%
of all
plastic ever
manufactured
2.3
1950
2000
2015
NGM STAFF. SOURCE: ROLAND GEYER,
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA BARBARA
Half the world’s plastics
are made in Asia.
The lion’s share of that—
29 percent—is made in China, home
to 18 percent of the world’s population.
China
29%
Rest
of Asia
21%
Distribution
of global
plastic
production
Other 2%
Latin America
4%
Middle
East/
Africa
7%
Europe
19%
NAFTA
countries
18%
NGM STAFF. SOURCES: PLASTICSEUROPE;
POPULATION REFERENCE BUREAU
Less
than a fifth
of all plastic is
recycled globally.
Plastic recycling rates are highest
in Europe at 30 percent. China’s rate is 25 percent. The United States recycles just 9 percent of its plastic trash.
NGM STAFF. SOURCE: ROLAND GEYER,
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA BARBARA
About 8 percent of the
world’s oil production is
used to make plastic
and power the
manufacturing of it.
That figure is projected to
rise to 20 percent by 2050.
2050: 20%
2012: 8%
NGM STAFF. SOURCE: World Economic forum
