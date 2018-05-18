Is This Clothing, Food, or an Endangered Species? Take Our Quiz.

Is “vaquita” the name of an endangered species, a clothing brand, or a type of food? How about “saola”?

If you answered “endangered species,” you’ve beat more than half of Americans who were asked that same question. The vaquita, whose name is Spanish for “little cow,” is the most endangered marine mammal on Earth, with likely fewer than 30 left in their native Gulf of California.

The survey also revealed that some participants thought certain animals, like bald eagles and humpback whales, were on the list. But those species were removed in 2007 and 2016, respectively, after their populations had stabilized.