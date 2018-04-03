Your Vote Could Help National Geographic Win a Webby Award

A Webby is a funny-sounding award given for seriously good work.



Brands and media organizations win the award for being excellent on the Internet. The Webby Awards began when the Web was merely an infant, in 1996, and has since come into its own.



In addition to expert storytelling, the awards honor the best in categories like advertising, games, and social media presence.



Each Webby category has two awards—the Webby Award and The Webby's People's Voice Award. A team of 2,000 judges from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Science nominates outlets from each category and picks the winner of the former award.



The latter is up to you.



Below, we've assembled our 2018 Webby nominations for National Geographic. From a live video feed of safari animals, to images of a dying planetary probe—the nominations encompass everything we've put out there on the world wide web this year.



Voting ends on April 19.



Here's the nominations for National Geographic: