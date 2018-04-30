Here's How to Watch or Stream 'Genius: Picasso'

The protagonist of Genius: Picasso was a piece of work, an artistic innovator whose personal life was as fractured as the faces he so famously painted. National Geographic is telling this story across the second season of its Emmy-nominated anthology series Genius. From now until June 19, new episodes will premiere on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, 9:00 p.m. Central time, on the National Geographic Channel. Here's how to watch.

To recap, the anthology series Genius explores the lives and work of some of history's most iconic, inscrutable luminaries. The first season focused on the sciences, tracing the life and work of famed physicist Albert Einstein. This season, Genius: Picasso turns to the arts—and in 2019, the third season of Genius will tell the story of Mary Shelley, the legendary author of Frankenstein.

If you want to catch up on Genius: Picasso, National Geographic will be making episodes of the show available the morning after each airing on natgeotv.com, video on-demand, and on the Nat Geo TV app.

You can download Nat Geo TV on the following devices: