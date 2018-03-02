Wind, Snow, and Floods—What You Need to Know About the Northeast's Dangerous Winter Storm

View Images People stand at the entrance to a pizza shop as water floods a street in Scituate, Massachusetts, on March 2, 2018.

Photograph by Steven Senne, AP

A winter storm named Riley is pummeling the Northeast with a one-two punch of high winds and heavy snow. This dangerous duo threatens to churn up high tides and create coastal flooding as the storm transforms into a nor'easter. This makes Riley the area's strongest storm since January's bomb cyclone.

In the States, low pressure off the Jersey Shore is undergoing bombogenesis. In Europe, the recent split and westward movement of a polar vortex has blocked off a high-pressure system near Greenland. Strong winds stretching along the eastern coast will whip through the area over the next few days, and snow and freezing rain will blanket parts of the region.

These conditions will down trees, cut off power lines, and make for tough travel conditions. Along the Northeast Seaboard, the winds will drive up persistent tides that may reach life-threatening levels in some places.

But how do winter storms form? And what, exactly, is a nor'easter? Those questions and others explained below. (Related: "Bomb Cyclones and Polar Vortexes—This Winter's Scary Weather Explained")

How do winter storms form?

All the right dynamics need to be in place to churn up a winter storm. For starters, the jet stream must be properly positioned in the mid-latitude United States. A moist, warm air mass must be drifting up from the south, due to collide with northern polar air cold enough to plummet temperatures.

Weather 101 From heat waves and hailstorms to typhoons and tornadoes, our planet's weather can be intense. Learn what makes nature unleash her fury.



Air moves from areas of high pressure to those with low pressure. As the jet stream dips in winter weather, it draws cold, dry air southward. Concurrently, warm, moist, tropical air drifts northward during the winter months, bringing together all the pieces for a perfect winter storm. In the United States, winter storms are common between November and April, though they have been recorded in October and May.

Winds blow based on the Coriolis effect, where the rotation of the Earth causes air currents to swirl while they move away from high-pressure areas. In the Northern Hemisphere, these winds move counterclockwise and create cyclones. As the low-pressure center forms, warm southern air circulates north on the eastern side of the center, while cold, northern air flows south on the west side.

The center of a storm will often form along the boundary of a weather front, the transition zone between two air masses of different densities. With the right tropospheric conditions, intense winter storms can develop. How strong a storm is depends on the location and strength of the jet stream, and how it's disturbed by air higher up in the atmosphere. The strength of horizontal gradients of temperature and availability of moisture also play a role.

That's great, but where does the snow come from?

To form the fierce snowfall that makes up blizzards, you need cold air, warm air, and moisture. Cold air can't hold much water vapor, but warm air can be quite moist. When the two collide, the warm air rises over the cold air and triggers the physical reaction that forms ice crystals. (Related: "'Heavenly' Ice Halos Form Over New Mexico—What Causes Them?")

These crystals then clump together into snowflakes and fall to Earth. On their way down, they're whipped around by strong winds, causing dangerous conditions that can wreak havoc. (Related: read about how ice-melting salts are hurting North America's waterways.)

What are nor'easters, and how do they form?

As the name suggests, nor'easters are macro-scale cyclones that hit the northeastern United States. They form along the East coast as warm air from the Atlantic Ocean collides with cold arctic winds to the north and west.

2017 Hurricane Season Revealed in NASA Animation By tracking tiny particles of dust, salt, and smoke, NASA video reveals how changing atmospheric currents impact hurricanes.

Video by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

What's going on with U.S. weather?

While Winter Storm Riley is clobbering the East, another storm is making its way across the West. Moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, a dip in the jet stream has provided the right conditions to stir up Winter Storm Quinn.