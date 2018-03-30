Oil Spill Kills More Than 2,400 Animals

"I have practically nothing to eat, we have lived through the river all our lives and the contamination has already reached the Magdalena," one resident tells local media.

Toxic Spills

"When oil spills happen, just coming into contact with oil in the short term has incredibly horrible side-effects," Wolff says.

Oil spills not only affect the flora and fauna of the environment, but farmland as well. Contaminated fields prevent locals from cultivating the land, and chemically poisoned fish—a protein-packed dietary staple—must be taken out of the diet.

In addition to the symptoms reported by the Colombian locals, people suffering from oil contamination can experience respiratory issues, skin rashes, fatigue, and seemingly undiagnosed illnesses lasting months or years. Spill-related conditions can also kill children. (Related: "Gulf Oil Spill Helps Explain Air Pollution Mystery")

Wolff adds that it can take days for local government to get involved right after a spill, so community members are often left to try to clean up their environment without adequate protection. Not enough studies have been done on the lasting consequences of oil spills, she says, since government intervention normally stops 60 days after the initial spill.

"There is continual danger for years and years of what’s in the fish and what's in the water," Wolff says. "If you ruin the water and the land that people depend on, their livelihood is gone."

Hope for the Future

Local and international attention can shed light on oil spills and their consequences, ultimately helping communities recover over time.

"Usually, people are just really angry or upset for a long time to come," Wolff says. She adds that cases locals brought to court about the Peruvian oil spills "kind of sent the message to the country that people were not OK with this."

She says long-term medical care and financial support are crucial for helping communities respond to these types of disasters, as are support and recognition from the government.

