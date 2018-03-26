arrow-downarrow-leftarrow-rightarrow-upchevron-upchevron-leftchevron-rightchevron-upclosecomment-newemail-newfullscreen-closefullscreen-opengallerygridheadphones-newheart-filledheart-openmap-geolocatormap-pushpinArtboard 1Artboard 1Artboard 1minusng-borderpauseplayplusprintreplayscreensharefacebookgithubArtboard 1Artboard 1linkedinlinkedin_inpinterestpinterest_psnapchatsnapchat_2tumblrtwittervimeovinewhatsappspeakerstar-filledstar-openzoom-in-newzoom-out-new
Our Favorite Love Letters to Earth

Nat Geo fans had a lot to say about the strange rock we call home.

ONE STRANGE ROCK, a global event series, premieres tonight, March 26, at 10/9C on National Geographic.

There’s a planet with poles that flip, a supersized moon, and landscapes that harbor acidic pools, boiling rivers and living clouds.

We call it Earth.

On National Geographic’s new global series event One Strange Rock, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and host Will Smith take viewers on a journey to explore our planet in all its fragility and ferocity. In advance of the premiere episode, we asked the world to send us love letters to the beautifully strange planet we all share.

We wanted to know how you feel about Earth. What do you love? What inspires you? Are there places you’ve been to, things you have seen, and people you’ve known that have shaped how you feel about this planet?

The responses on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram speak to our collective imperative to explore the planet, the good and the bad, because the more you know, the more likely you are to care—and to do something to help protect the only home we’ve ever known. Here are some of our favorite responses so far.

#willsmith and @natgeo inspired the HEAVEN out of me with #lovelettertoearth. For anyone who knows me, know I love to write and receive a good love letter. So here is mine... Dear Earth, Thank you for allowing me to stay on you. I haven't been always good to you, but you still keep me. You allowed me the gift to see some of you through travel. I will never see all of you, but my hope is to see most of you. You are beautiful, magical and full of life. Here are a few pictures from #bluemountain in #jamaica. The air got thicker as I got higher. The plant life was so bright and clear. Surprises of water came from everywhere and out of nowhere at the same time. I saw people living in the mountains. Goats roamed about. And I realized how lucky I really am. We are all so lucky. I love you EARTH💞🌎🌍🌏⛰ #love #earth #nature #naturephotography #mountain #travel #blessed #naturelover

A post shared by *positive page* (@duchess__of_roxbury) on

