Our Favorite Love Letters to Earth

There’s a planet with poles that flip, a supersized moon, and landscapes that harbor acidic pools, boiling rivers and living clouds.
We call it Earth.
On National Geographic’s new global series event One Strange Rock, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and host Will Smith take viewers on a journey to explore our planet in all its fragility and ferocity. In advance of the premiere episode, we asked the world to send us love letters to the beautifully strange planet we all share.
We wanted to know how you feel about Earth. What do you love? What inspires you? Are there places you’ve been to, things you have seen, and people you’ve known that have shaped how you feel about this planet?
The responses on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram speak to our collective imperative to explore the planet, the good and the bad, because the more you know, the more likely you are to care—and to do something to help protect the only home we’ve ever known. Here are some of our favorite responses so far.
#LoveLettertoEarth by @natgeo Editor-in-Chief Susan Goldberg: As journalists at National Geographic, we have the privilege of covering the stories of our planet. We capture the beauty of landscapes and the animals who live in them. We explore the lives of people around the world. We take our readers and viewers to remote corners they otherwise would never see. Our journeys also show us scars we have left on the planet — the clear-cut forests, pollution, unsustainable cities. Our job is to explore all of it — the good and the bad — because the more you know, the more you care, the more likely you are to do something to help. This is our #LoveLettertoEarth.
Earth is where we call home. But how often do we imagine the BILLIONS of things that had to go RIGHT in order for this place to not go WRONG. Every molecule, every organism, every ecosystem that had to interact perfectly to bring us to a place where we can live, breath, and THRIVE on a rock spinning at 1,000 mph. . Earth grounds us. Earth nourishes us. And yet Earth still has so much to offer... #LoveLetterToEarth . Thanx for inviting me to be a part of this amazing project @darrenaronofsky + @natgeo
Thank you for giving me a sense of awe every single day. #LoveLettertoEarth— catherine clark 💫 (@planetarymotion) March 26, 2018
#LoveLettertoEarth our ball of rock, a symbol of life in deepest space, our beauty is to conserve & cherish all living creatures, to keep learning & educating, to strive to be better and pick up those that fall— Bigbugtel (@Crazy76Hamster) March 26, 2018
Thank you for your gifts.— Krista (@KrisMcDav) March 26, 2018
Breath. Sustenance. Amusement.
Your perfect systems. 😁🌏#LoveLetterToEarth
On a recent hike in So Cal. Many times words cannot express the magnificent beauty that the Earth has to share. Sometimes you have to get #outside and see it for yourself. Love my earth. Love my planet. ♥️ #LoveLettertoEarth pic.twitter.com/oK5nLDmvmn— Jeanette Nelson (@AdventurePixie) March 26, 2018
Millions of discoveries just below the surface keep us in business. #LoveLetterToEarth #geoscience— Advanced Geosciences Inc (@AdvGeosciences) March 26, 2018
Thank you for being the best home I could ever ask for #LoveLettertoEarth— Bruno Lencastre (@BrunoLencastre) March 26, 2018
#willsmith and @natgeo inspired the HEAVEN out of me with #lovelettertoearth. For anyone who knows me, know I love to write and receive a good love letter. So here is mine... Dear Earth, Thank you for allowing me to stay on you. I haven't been always good to you, but you still keep me. You allowed me the gift to see some of you through travel. I will never see all of you, but my hope is to see most of you. You are beautiful, magical and full of life. Here are a few pictures from #bluemountain in #jamaica. The air got thicker as I got higher. The plant life was so bright and clear. Surprises of water came from everywhere and out of nowhere at the same time. I saw people living in the mountains. Goats roamed about. And I realized how lucky I really am. We are all so lucky. I love you EARTH💞🌎🌍🌏⛰ #love #earth #nature #naturephotography #mountain #travel #blessed #naturelover