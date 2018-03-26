Our Favorite Love Letters to Earth

#LoveLettertoEarth by @natgeo Editor-in-Chief Susan Goldberg: As journalists at National Geographic, we have the privilege of covering the stories of our planet. We capture the beauty of landscapes and the animals who live in them. We explore the lives of people around the world. We take our readers and viewers to remote corners they otherwise would never see. Our journeys also show us scars we have left on the planet — the clear-cut forests, pollution, unsustainable cities. Our job is to explore all of it — the good and the bad — because the more you know, the more you care, the more likely you are to do something to help. This is our #LoveLettertoEarth.

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:05am PDT