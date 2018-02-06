Pictures Show a Decade of SpaceX Making Spaceflight History

Against a bright blue sky and the clamor of roaring applause, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket completed a (mostly) successful first flight on February 6, 2018. The huge rocket is now the most powerful launch vehicle in operation, rivaling the capabilities of the Saturn V rocket that sent humans to the moon during the Apollo era.

The milestone moment for SpaceX included the launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral, as well as near-simultaneous landings of the Falcon Heavy's reusable side boosters. However, the central core—which was supposed to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean—failed to properly fire its engines and slammed into the sea at about 300 miles an hour.

Still, the rocket's upper stage and payload, a cherry-red Tesla Roadster, are now orbiting Earth and preparing for a final engine fire that will place the electric sports car and its dummy-astronaut passenger into orbit around the sun.