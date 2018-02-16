Why Does Florida Keep Getting Sinkholes?

Huge Sinkholes Open in a Florida Retirement Community

Frank Neumann got quite a shock around 1 a.m. on Thursday when he heard a sinkhole open up at his retirement community in central Florida. A few hours later, around 3 a.m., police knocked on Neumann's door and told him he had to leave.

"I heard some noise," Neumann tells WCJB. "I thought it was thunder. Evidently that was the ground crashing in on the sinkhole."

Five other sinkholes have opened up in the area. In addition to Neumann's home, one other house has been condemned and two have been evacuated.

But how do sinkholes form? Why does Florida get so many of them? And what's with the nearby lake draining like a bathtub? Those questions explained below:

Caving In

Sinkholes are depressions that gradually form in the ground when water erodes an underlying layer of rock or soil. There are two types, and the type in this video above occurs when water has dissolved the rock underneath soil to create a gaping cavity sheathed with only a thin layer of earth. Without support from rock, the top soil layer collapses.

Bathtub Effect

After the sinkholes swallowed land in the neighborhood, a nearby lake quickly began to drain at a "fairly rapid pace," says Paul Bloom of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. (Watch: "Mesmerizing Drone Footage Shows 'Whirlpool' Draining This Lake")