National Geographic Nominated for 6 National Magazine Awards

In addition to the gender issue, National Geographic submitted to the photography and “general excellence” categories issues with stories about climate change in Antarctica, and the complicated debate over the ethics of trophy hunting. National Geographic won the award for best website last year, and was again nominated this year. Its entries in the category included an exclusive story on the most dangerous rope-free mountain climb ever, and a slow-motion video of a hummingbird in flight.



This year's National Magazine Awards saw 1,368 entries from 281 publications. Fifty-four publications received nominations, with several receiving first-ever nods, including SB Nation and The Outline. For the fifth year in a row, New York magazine received the most nominations, with 10. The New Yorker followed with 8, and The Atlantic and National Geographic received the third-most nominations, each with 5.



The National Magazine Awards were established in 1966. Originally limited to print magazines, the awards now honor high-quality journalism published in any medium. The award itself, the “Ellie,” is modeled on the “Elephant” stabile sculpture, designed by acclaimed American artist Alexander Calder.

