Trump's Offshore Drilling Plan—What You Need to Know

On January 4, the Trump administration unveiled a five-year blueprint to expand offshore drilling and gas leasing in nearly all U.S. waters. The plan, which would span 2019 to 2024, would also let the government auction off permanently protected areas. (Read a running list of how the Trump administration is changing the environment.)

"We want to grow our nation's offshore energy industry, instead of slowly surrendering it to foreign shores," Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says in a statement.

The Plan

The proposed plan would expand offshore drilling to more than 90 percent of waters in the Atlantic, Pacific, Gulf of Mexico, and Arctic. According to the Interior Department, more than 3 billion barrels of oil and 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas lie off the outer continental shelf.

Supporters like House Speaker Paul Ryan say harvesting these natural resources creates jobs, and opening up previously protected areas could allow for a new flow of money to state and federal governments. Trump added in April that expanding offshore exploration would promote the scientific study of the previously protected areas. If it can be done in an environmentally safe way, Maryland Representative Andy Harris supports the plan.

As to what might happen next, Zinke hinted that many negotiations must follow. "This is a draft program. The states, local communities, and congressional delegations will all have a say," before the proposal is finalized, Zinke said at a news conference.

A History of Opposition

On hearing the announcement today, Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that he intends to meet with Zinke to discuss the drilling plan and possibly remove his state from consideration in it. In a statement, Scott says, "My top priority is to ensure that Florida's natural resources are protected."

A spokesman for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also said his attorney general was looking to take action to stop possible exploration near the state's shores. In August, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie sent a letter to the Interior Department opposing any future drilling plans on his state's coastline.

Environmentalist Al Gore also voiced his concern:

If communities can work with their state officials to take legal action against the proposed plan before it gets finalized, they may have a shot at saving their states' shores from the harmful effects of offshore exploration.

The Atlantic coast has been off-limits for drilling since 1981. The Pacific coast could have about 22 billion barrels of oil, but that area hasn't seen offshore drilling in decades. The current administration's new plan could spoil these coasts with spills and industrial development, opponents warn. They argue that healthy ocean ecosystems have been key to the growth of tourism, fishing, and recreation.

Impacts on Animals (and Jobs)

About 195 million gallons of gas are lost into our oceans yearly from oil extraction, transportation, and consumption. The new plan could raise the risk of damage to the largely pristine waters of the Arctic, home to many endemic species, opponents warn.

Polar bears could be hurt by drilling in the Arctic. The animals are already at risk due to climate change melting their icy habitats, and further pollution could poison their prey. (Watch: "Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Starving Polar Bear on Iceless Land.")

It's possible the administration's new plan could create jobs, but drilling offshore doesn't make as many jobs as it does onshore. At the same time, a spill could threaten jobs based on the coasts, like those that depend on fishing, tourism, and recreation. After the BP oil spill, the Gulf coastal tourism industry lost about $22.7 billion, and the area's commercial fishing industry lost $247 million.