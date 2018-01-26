Why Are We Afraid of Sharks? There's a Scientific Explanation.

View Images Great white sharks in the waters off the South Neptune Islands, Australia.

Photograph by Brian Skerry, National Geographic Creative

There's something lurking in the water, and it's a fear of swimmers everywhere. It's a type of fish, this one several feet long, with rows of sharp, serrated teeth that it uses to clamp down on prey. There's a shark in the water.

We're going to need a bigger boat: Take a look at the design history of Jaws and its iconic cover https://t.co/dRdRPILF7L pic.twitter.com/FO3ihh1XlG — Pan Macmillan (@panmacmillan) January 22, 2018

But where did our fear of sharks come from, and how far back does it go? That and other shark-related inquiries below. (Check out our 2016 coverage on the Summer of Sharks)

Why are people afraid of sharks?

A fear of sharks, or galeophobia, is not irrational, says marine biologist Blake Chapman, a shark expert at the University of Queensland in Australia. Simply put, the predatory fish are scary. Great whites, for example—the species Hollywood immortalized as mindless killers—have mouths lined with several rows of up to 300 dagger-like teeth that can easily shred through prey. They can also sense tiny electromagnetic fields put out into water by other animals, which helps them scope out their next meal. (Watch: "World's Deadliest: Shark Superpowers")

Shark Attack 101 Blacktip sharks flock to South Florida’s warm coastal waters every winter, but watch this before you cross Florida off your vacation list.

Rather, Ropeik says, we're terrified of how sharks could kill us. Being eaten alive by a 15-foot-long tiger shark seems like a painful way to suffer through death, and we dread the possibility that a shark attack could be the thing that kills us. (Read: "How Tales of Shark Attacks Shaped a U.S. Warship's Legacy")

You're more likely to be crushed to death under a falling vending machine in your office, or a cow that collapses on you in a field than you are to die in the jaws of a shark. But fears don't necessarily match facts, and the fear of being attacked by a shark is more about our emotional response than the reality.

Most of all, we're afraid of losing control. If you're swimming in shark-inhabited water, you don't want the jaws of a mysterious predator to clamp down on you and determine your fate. (Read: "Why Great White Sharks Are Still a Mystery to Us")

"The idea of being munched on by an animal that is in control is another factor," Ropeik says. "It's the nature of the experience, and not the agent, per say."

Where did this fear come from?

Fear is not necessarily something we're born with, but it's something we have developed over time. Infants aren't afraid of snakes and heights, but as adults, our brains become more sensitive to fearful stimuli.

But, oh boy, did our ancestors have a lot to be afraid of! Think back to how ancient people would have survived in their primitive habitats. They would have avoided tall cliffs and wild animals because they knew those threats could potentially kill them, and that's what kept them alive. They learned fear as an adaptation to protect themselves.

"Fear is something that we've inherited from our early ancestors," Chapman says. "[Sharks] are an animal. Biological things like animals are something that we're very prone to fear."

Sharks still seem pretty scary. What are the chances they could kill me?

The chances of you being eaten alive by a shark are highly unlikely. You're more likely to die by a dog attack, lightning strike, or car crash. Cancer and heart disease are also way more likely to kill you.

The slim chances that a shark attack could happen to us are irrelevant. We hear of the word "shark" and we can't help but immediately fill in the blank after it with "attack."

"While we can sense fear and we can interpret fear, the actual feeling of fear is completely outside of our control," Chapman says.

OK, but what can I do to fight my fear of sharks?

There are a few ways you can make yourself less afraid of sharks. You can give yourself the illusion of control, because when you don't feel in control, things seem scarier.

Great White Shark Steals Camera, Goes on Wild Ride WATCH: A great white shark turns underwater videographer when it grabs a research camera rig in the Southwest Pacific.

To do this, you can read up on what kinds of sharks live in the water you're about to swim in, or learn about which species of shark have been known to go after humans. (Pro tip: blacktip and spinner sharks sometimes mistake humans for prey.)

If you swim in clear water, you can give yourself the illusion of being in control if you did spot a shark. (Great whites can reach speeds 10 times faster than typical humans, so logically, if one of these sharks were to come toward you, you wouldn't have time to escape it. But it's more than likely they would spit you back out.)

To avoid a shark attack, you can also learn how to not be shark bait by avoiding swimming if you're bleeding or lying on a surfboard. (Sharks commonly go after seals, and from below, a surfboard can look like a seal.) You can also avoid spear fishing, because skewering fish sends out electric signals that can attract sharks. (Read: "10 Tips for Sharing the Beach With Sharks")

In the unlikely event that you are attacked by a shark, experts say it's best to fight back. Chapman recommends going for its eyes or gills if possible. If you can give yourself a sense of control, you feel like you're in less danger.

Why is it important we still care about sharks?

Chapman says that yes, the number of shark attacks per year is increasing, but this isn't in line with the skyrocketing human population. Of the 80-odd shark attacks that happen each year, fatality rates are decreasing thanks to improving medicine and medical response time.

See Divers Rescue Four Car-Sized Sharks



Click here to read How Divers Rescued Four Car-Sized Sharks. August 17, 2017 - A team of divers freed four whale sharks trapped in fishing nets off the coast of Indonesia. Whale sharks are an endangered species and one of the largest fish on Earth. The four fish were juveniles, but adults can grow to be the size of a school bus. It's possible they were trapped while looking for prey in the net. Incidental bycatch and direct hunting are some of the biggest threats to whale sharks. Once freed, they swam away seemingly unharmed.

The benefits of having sharks around far outweigh the negatives.