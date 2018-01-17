The Science Behind the Meteor That Lit Up the North American Sky

View Images A dashcam video captures the meteor as it falls above a highway in southern Michigan.

Photograph by Zack Lawler, WWMT/AP

On January 16, parts of the sky looked like they were on fire. But what people from New York City to sections of Canada saw was actually a meteor, rather than a foreshadowing of the end of the world.

According to NASA, the space chunk entered the atmosphere about 5 miles west of New Haven, Connecticut, and then traveled northwest at a relatively slow 28,000 miles per hour. Estimates say the rock likely measured three to six feet across, and could have weighed more than a ton. (Read our January sky guide.)

But what is a meteor? A meteorite? Those and other questions explained below.

Meteorite or Meteor-wrong?

Meteoroids, along with asteroids and comets, are chunks of interplanetary matter in outer space. When meteoroids penetrate Earth's atmosphere, they're called meteors, also known as "shooting stars" or "falling stars."

Meteor showers and meteor storms happen when many meteors are visible at once, and meteorites are the rock remnants that remain after a meteor has burned up and come into contact with the planet's surface.

Meteors normally collide into the thermosphere layer of Earth's atmosphere, which is about 50 to 75 miles up. If a meteor is moving particularly fast—say, around a whopping 160,000 miles per hour—it can be visible above this band; if a meteor is relatively slow-moving—at around 25,000 miles per hour—it can sometimes be seen at a lower altitude. The space chunks have to be slow when they enter the atmosphere at evening hours but fast during the morning. (Read: "Surprise Meteor Lights Up Harvest Moon Festival")

When a hurtling meteor comes into contact with the air molecules in the atmosphere, it creates friction and heats up. It'll then often explode into a bolide in the atmosphere, causing a fireball as it falls toward Earth. Shortly after a large meteor streaks across the sky, a shock wave follows.

Leftover from meteors, meteorites are normally so small they vaporize before reaching Earth's surface. They can be stony and metallic solid rocks, or "dustballs" made of low-density material that has made many trips near the Sun. If they're sturdy enough to withstand the atmospheric drop, meteorites can range from pebble-size to boulder-size. (Check out this map to see where every meteorite on Earth has fallen.)

Meteorites rarely injure people. However, the first record of a person being hit by a piece of space matter in the United States was Ann Hodges, who was severely bruised on her hip by an 8-pound hard meteorite that crashed through her roof in Sylacauga, Alabama, in November 1954.