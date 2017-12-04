'Time Capsule' Found in Jesus Statue—Where You Wouldn't Expect

While restoring an 18th century statue, Spanish historians found what appears to be a time capsule in an unlikely place—the buttocks of a statue.

The statue portrayed the image of Jesus Christ during the crucifixion and had been hanging in the church of St. Águeda in northern Spain. While removing a section of the statue carved into the image of a cloth, historians discovered that the artwork was hollow and contained a document that details life in late 18th century Spain.

Two handwritten letters, yellow with age, were in the statue's hollow bottom. They're dated from 1777 and signed by Joaquín Mínguez, a chaplain from the Burgo de Osma cathedral.

In his letters, Mínguez paints a picture of the region's day-to-day economic and cultural activity. The chaplain first notes that the statue was created by a man named Manuel Bal, who created other wooden statues for churches in the region. He then describes the successful harvests of various grains like wheat, rye, oats, and barley and stores of wine.

Mínguez also names diseases like malaria and typhoid fever plaguing the village during this time period, but adds that cards and balls were used for entertainment.

Outside of village life, Mínguez details Spain's political climate. He writes that King Carlos III is on the throne, and that the Spanish court is in Madrid. The letter even contains a mention of the deadly Spanish Inquisition, which lasted from 1478 to 1834.

The general and wide-ranging nature of Mínguez's letter means he likely intended it to be like a time capsule for future generations, historian Efren Arroyo told Spanish newspaper El Mundo. Arroyo added that it's uncommon for these statues to be hollow, and even more uncommon to find artifacts hidden inside.

It's one of the most surprising discoveries made by restoration group Da Vinci Restauro. The Madrid-based group has previously worked on restoring old paintings, statues, and antique furniture.