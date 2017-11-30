13,000 U.S. Archaeology Sites To Be Flooded by Rising Seas

View Images Flooded moat in the grounds of Castillo de San Marcos in the wake of Hurricane Matthew in St. Augustine, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.

Photograph by Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda, Orlando Sentinel, TNS via Getty Images

Thousands of American archaeological gems could be destroyed by the end of this century, thanks to climate change.

In a study published November 29 in the journal PLOS ONE, a group of researchers from across the country predicted that rising sea levels will submerge more than 13,000 archaeological sites in the southeastern United States by 2100. The team reached this sobering conclusion by analyzing data from the Digital Index of North American Archaeology, a massive database that aggregates human settlement records in North America.

"The impacts of projected climate change and, in particular, sea level rise are the greatest challenges that our profession has ever faced," says David Anderson, an anthropologist at the University of Tennessee who co-authored the study.

Locations of Concern

"The sea level rise projections are the general standard published by environmental scientists," says co-author Joshua Wells, a social informatics professor at Indiana University South Bend.

"It all depends on how quickly sea level comes up. It is going to render the vast majority of [sites] inaccessible to basic research or appreciation," he says. "If these trends continue or accelerate, we have to be thinking about relocating things like these iconic buildings in American history."

Rising sea levels could push populations inland, Anderson says. Already, people in Florida are resettling because of extreme weather and shifting tides brought on by climate change. But a mass movement could destroy inland historical sites and ones that haven't even been discovered yet. The paper points out that protective walls could be built to keep sea levels at bay, but Wells adds it's unlikely there will be enough financial and societal resources to erect sufficient barriers everywhere.

An Ongoing Discussion

"No archaeological site is unimportant," Wells says. "Global climate change necessitates a discussion in archaeological science in what we're going to lose."

"Our hope is to start a conversation, add to current questions of what will be done, and provide guidance toward meaningful action now," Wells says.