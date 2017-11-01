See a Blanket of Jellyfish That Washed Ashore

See Blanket of Jellyfish Washed Ashore

Octopus aren't the only marine life strangely crawling up onto land. Looks like jellyfish are getting their time in the sun, at least before their bodies evaporate.

In New South Wales, 45-year-old Brett Wallensky posed for pictures with a carpet of aquamarine bluebottles, also known as Portuguese Man o' Wars, when he was walking along the rocks at Barlings Beach with his partner Claudia. With every wave, more of the common jellies splashed up onto the rocks, reported StoryTrender. Despite their vibrant color and balloon-like bodies, Wallensky called the scene "the stuff of nightmares."

With their potent venom, even dead jellyfish washed up on land can still sting.

They don't live near the U.S., but the species is fairly common in Australia. Last summer, disgruntled beachgoers reported the area was overrun with the creatures, though the cause of them coming up on land is not known. These jellies are siphonophores, which means that rather than being a single creature, they're colonial organisms composed of individual "zooids" that each have their own functions.