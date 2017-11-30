Lobster's Pepsi 'Tattoo' Highlights Major Ocean Problem

View Images It's unclear how the image was printed onto the lobster's claw.

Photograph by Karissa Lindstrand

Yet again, we're reminded that the ocean is full of trash.

A lobster fished from waters off the coast of New Brunswick, Canada, was found earlier this month with an unusual marking on its claw—what appears to be the image of a Pepsi can.

Photos of the claw show the upper lid of the can is visible, with all the details of its popper and curved edges. Just the glimpse of a red logo peeks out from the bottom. Whether the imprint came from an actual can of Pepsi or from an image of a can on a case or other item remains unclear.

News about the photo was first reported by the Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), but the image has quickly made the rounds online as a symbolic reminder that our oceans are plagued with human debris.

The lobster was hauled up by fisher Karissa Lindstrand who told the CBC she recognized the brand because she reportedly drinks 12 cans of it daily. In the four years that she's been fishing in this region, she's never seen trash imprinted on an animal, she told the outlet. Ocean trash is reportedly a major issue in New Brunswick, filtering even deep under the surface.

And it's not just New Brunswick that's having a problem with ocean trash. By all accounts, it's an issue that spans the globe.

Just this past September, an image of a seahorse swimming with its tail wrapped around a cotton swab off the coast of Borneo became a heartbreaking reminder that trash is everywhere.

As of 2015, there was an estimated 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic floating in the ocean, and just this past summer, a garbage patch the size of Mexico was found in the Pacific Ocean.