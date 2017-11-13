Enterprise Car Foundation Donates $30 Million to TNC River Conservation Efforts

The Nature Conservancy is kicking off a five-year project to improve rivers and regional watersheds across North America and Europe.

The project, which is funded by a $30 million donation from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, helps support the conservancy in their efforts to manage water resources and could benefit up to 150 million people.

There are four main parts to this new project, which is known as the “Routes & Roots: Enterprise Healthy Rivers Project.” It is targeting rivers in Mississippi, Colorado, Canada, and Europe.

Within the Mississippi River’s watershed, the Nature Conservancy will partner with farmers, ranchers, and communities to reduce nutrient runoff that flows into the river and creates a dead zone for marine life in the Gulf of Mexico. The conservancy will partner with water users throughout the Colorado River Basin to restore watersheds by conserving water use from the Colorado River, which supports tens of millions of people, to weather drought conditions while also meeting an increased demand for water in the area.

In Canada, the conservancy plans to partner with several First Nations in Manitoba to help them have a voice in how their traditional lands are used. And in Europe, the conservancy will help support hydroelectric power projects stemming from the Balkan Peninsula, connecting them to development models that focus on conservation planning.

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation provided the funds for these projects in an effort to give back to the communities where Enterprise’s car-rental services operate. The foundation was created by the company to support a number of causes that extend beyond the company’s day-to-day purpose. Doing good in the world was a goal of Jack Taylor, who founded Enterprise 60 years ago.