Where There Is Gravity, Let There Be Light

By the dim glow of a kerosene lamp, a family in Kenya settles in for the evening. The children huddle around a table to do homework while the adults perform household chores in the gloomy half-light. It’s a fairly typical scene that plays out across the world: Nearly two billion people live without access to electricity. For them, light is not something taken for granted. The kerosene that fuels most off-grid lamps is very expensive­—up to 30% of a person’s income—and buying it often involves an arduous walk of many miles. Kerosene also is dirty and dangerous. Beyond the toxic fumes and smoke that kerosene lamps fill homes with, equivalent in some cases to smoking 40 cigarettes a day, they also cause millions of severe burns every year.

This begs the question: Is there a better way? Shell has committed to answering that question by exploring exciting and innovative ways to harness and generate energy. Its “Make the Future” campaign promotes the power of human ingenuity to meet energy challenges. One promising example is its partnership with the GravityLight Foundation, which has devised a way to turn the kinetic energy of a slowly descending weight into electricity to power an LED lamp. GravityLight is one of the energy start-ups awarded funding by Shell to develop innovative solutions, a testament to Shell’s belief that it takes just one idea to change the world.

The GravityLight concept already is making a difference. In 2009, British designers Martin Riddiford and Jim Reeves were challenged to create a safe, affordable, and sustainable lamp for low-income families living off electrical grids. Looking beyond battery and solar power, they had a lightbulb moment about gravity. Lifting a weight creates stored energy, which turns into kinetic energy as the weight descends. Using an innovative gear train that GravityLight developed, they applied this kinetic energy to spin a generator to produce enough electricity to power an LED bulb. When the light goes out, the weight is simply hoisted back up to begin again.

Though simple in principle, the GravityLight lamp system is very carefully engineered, using such ingenious design features as special polymers and great geometric detail to ensure a smooth and constant output of power. GravityLight even allows users to moderate the brightness of the light and how long it stays on. Though optimized to be a lamp, the GravityLight can also charge batteries, and further modifications are being explored to enable it to meet an even wider range of household energy needs, such as powering an FM radio.

With the help of Shell, the GravityLight has been deployed in Kenya, where kerosene lamps are used extensively, especially in rural areas. A 50-night road show, supported by local celebrities, saw GravityLight representatives engage with communities and organizations across the country. The results were impressive, with 90% of people saying they were happy to switch from kerosene. Little wonder: The GravityLight pays for itself in just seven weeks, and delivers an immediate improvement in the air quality of a home. It is clean, renewable, reliable, robust, safe—and better for the environment, giving off no CO2 or black carbon emissions.