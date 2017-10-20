Bringing Communities Together to Build a Brighter Future

View Images Shell Global

Soccer-mad school children shout for the ball as they race down a street in Santa Marta, skillfully dribbling, passing, shooting, and scoring to upbeat music pumping from the open windows of brightly painted houses. One of the first neighborhoods in Rio de Janeiro to free itself from the control of violent street gangs, Santa Marta today is a colorful, welcoming community determined to build a better life for itself. This begins by securing affordable and reliable access to electricity.

Many of us may take electricity for granted, but for the people of Santa Marta—traditionally one of Rio’s lower-income favelas—it came with high prices and low reliability. Frustrated, Santa Marta’s residents were open to new ideas that would bring lighting for children to study by and power for businesses to work with, making everyday tasks easier and freeing up time for leisure activities.

Shell’s “Make the Future” campaign promotes the power of people’s ingenuity to answer energy challenges, identifying exciting and innovative ways to harness and generate electricity. The Brazilian energy start-up Insolar answered the call. Co-founder Henrique Drumond is passionate about bringing affordable solar energy to low-income neighborhoods in Brazil—and believes that a small change can have a big impact. What Shell found different about Insolar’s approach is the way it puts the community at the heart of the project, empowering the people to build the solar infrastructure for themselves in a spirit of collaboration.

View Images Shell Global

Supported by funds and mentoring from Shell, Insolar worked with Santa Marta residents to understand their specific needs and how best to meet them. It then trained more than 35 residents in the skills required to install, run, and maintain the solar panels and local electrical grid. Helped by some 2,000 hours of sunshine every year, the community was able to take control of its own sustainable power supply.

The first solar panels were fitted to a children’s nursery. True to Drumond’s vision, this relatively small action is bringing huge social and economic benefits to Santa Marta’s residents. A reliable supply of electricity is enabling the nursery to care for more children and stay open longer, making it easier for parents and grandparents to work and earn a wage. What’s more, the system generates around 5,000 kilowatts of electricity each year, allowing surplus energy to go back into the grid to power public facilities, including medical centers and cable cars.

As more and more solar panels are installed on Santa Marta’s public buildings and (with subsidized funding) on private homes, reliable electricity is becoming more available and more affordable. This brings not only comfort and convenience; it also is making the neighborhood safer, healthier, and more prosperous as new businesses boost employment and the local economy.