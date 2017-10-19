Why This Massive Mud Volcano Turned Deadly

View Images On May 29, 2006, mud started erupting from several sites on the Indonesian island of Java and hasn’t stopped since. The eruption became known as Lusi and is the most destructive ongoing mud eruption in history.

Photograph by Adriano Mazzini, The Lusi Lab Project

More than ten years ago, rivers of mud started spewing out of the ground in five different locations on the Indonesian island of Java. And it hasn’t stopped since.

The disaster, termed the Lusi mud eruption, is still spewing out mud and spans a little over six square miles. At its peak, the region was churning out over six million cubic feet of mud every day.

A study published in Marine and Petroleum Geology earlier this summer reviewed the extent of the damage. The scientists found that some villages have been buried in as much as 130 feet of relentless mud. Some 60,000 people have had to abandon their homes, and 13 people have been killed.

Now, a new study, published in the American Geophysical Union's Journal of Geophysical Research, purports to have found the source of this relentless flow of mud. A team of researchers from Norway, Switzerland, and Indonesia say the mud volcano hasn't stopped oozing because it's connected to a nearby volcanic system.

Volcanoes 101 Learn more about volcanoes.

Understanding how Lusi happened can tell volcanologists quite a lot. In terms of geological formations, Lusi is a new-born, and thus allows scientists to understand how systems like volcanoes, hydrothermal vents, and geysers evolve.

What is a mud volcano, exactly?

Mud volcanoes and igneous (lava spewing) volcanoes often both appear in subduction zones, where two tectonic plates converge. Indonesia is home to one of the Earth's most active subduction zones. Hot magma that's less dense than the rocks around it is constantly rising to the surface and keeping the region's volcanoes active.

Conversely, mud volcanoes typically form when gases such as methane and carbon dioxide build up pressure that's released violently.

According to the paper, Lusi is both a mud volcano and a hydrothermal vent, a geological formation that releases gas.

Why has it lasted this long?

So what's going on under the Earth's surface that would cause millions of square feet of mud to ooze out for nearly 11 years? Researchers say the Arjuno-Welirang volcanic complex, a string of volcanoes in East Java, is to blame.

Researchers suspected this was the case because samples of the gas expelled by Lusi were similar to chemicals typically found in magma. For years before the eruption, the study claimed, magma from Arjuno-Welirang had been "baking" the sediment lying under Lusi and continuously building pressure.

Connections between Lusi and Arjuno-Welirang were also made by the researchers' use of tomography, a type of mapping technique that sends waves through solid objects to image three dimensional structures. Researchers laid out 31 seismometers, which measure ground shaking, and found that in the northernmost magma chamber of Arjuno-Welirang, there is a tunnel that feeds Lusi's sediment basin.

“What our new study shows is that the whole system was already existing there—everything was charged and ready to be triggered," said Adriano Mazzini, the study's lead author.

Not all scientists are convinced these surveys indicate the Arjuno-Welirang tunnels are linked to Lusi. Volcanologist Mark Tingay from the University of Adelaide tweeted that he wasn't convinced by the paper's data and conclusions. (National Geographic has reached out to Tingay for further information but has yet to hear back.)

What caused the eruption in the first place?

“It’s just a matter of reactivating or opening these faults, and whatever overpressure you have gathered in the subsurface will inevitably want to escape and come to the surface, and that is Lusi,” Mazzini said.

Exactly how the dangerous mudflow began has been debated heavily in the past decade. Scientists are pretty united in saying all this pressure was punctured by an earthquake, but there isn't a consensus on what exactly caused that earthquake.

One study released in 2007 in GSA Today claimed the deadly eruption was caused by an exploratory gas well that punctured high-pressure rock 9,300 feet below the surface.

In the Marine and Petroleum Geology study, which Mazzini also helped author, the team suggests a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred several days prior near the city of Yogykarta triggered the massive upwelling. It contradicts a study that Tingay helped author that argues an earthquake in the region would have yielded a significantly different geological effect.