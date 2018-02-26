81 Captivating Travel Photographs From Around the World

Awe-inspiring landscapes, towering cities, and unforgettable cultural moments are some of the scenes entered to the 2016 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest. Curious which picture took grand prize? Explore the 2016 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year winners gallery.
Ready to join the competition? The 2018 Travel Photographer of the Year will begin April 2. See last year's winners and prepare to enter to win up to $10,000!
Editor's Note: Captions provided by the photographers.