|
|
|
Also see: Today's Top Stories
|
|
Climate Change Linked to Civilization Collapse
Two scientists have linked climate variations to the collapse of societies around the globe. Sometimes slight, sometimes intense, the scientists argue in a recent issue of the journal Science that the changes were enough to forever alter the lifestyles of the people living under changed conditions.
A Culture Killer
An article in a 1995 issue of Nature pointed to drought as one cause of the demise of the Maya civilization. Its writers argued that internal factors, including population growth and environmental degradation, worked with climate change and led to the Maya collapse.
|
This crumbling Mayan temple, long since abandoned, is in the Lacandón rain forest of Guatemala. Scientists believe that climate change might be one of the causes leading to the collapse of the Mayan civilization.
|
|
Last month's Science article, coauthored by Harvey Weiss of Yale University and Raymond Bradley of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, explored other prehistoric, ancient, and premodern societies, and found natural climatic variations often corresponded with the societies' collapse.