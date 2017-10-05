Hurricane Nate to Menace Gulf Coast? Here's the Storm Explained.

Learn more how hurricanes form.

While parts of North America and the Caribbean continue to reel in the wake of a devastating 2017 Atlantic hurricane season—punctuated by deadly storms like Maria, Irma, and Harvey—meteorologists warn that a new threat is brewing.

Tropical Storm Nate is likely to strengthen to Hurricane Nate over the next few days, and it may be heading for the northern U.S. Gulf Coast. Here's what you need to know about Hurricane Nate 2017 and other potentially powerful storms:

NATE'S PATH

Now near the Atlantic coast of Nicaragua, Tropical Depression 19 became Tropical Storm Nate Thursday. "Nate will move northward over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and make landfall along the U.S. upper Gulf coast on Sunday," AccuWeather reported Thursday.

Nate is predicted to make landfall somewhere between the Florida Panhandle and southeastern Louisiana, before barreling inland. That means it's likely to miss the areas most hard-hit by other recent hurricanes, from Puerto Rico to Houston. Still, there could be substantial damage and risk to life, if the storm continues to strengthen. (Read about how to survive in a natural disaster.)

ROLE OF WARMER WATER

Waters over the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean remain very warm, a condition that helps hurricanes draw strength, upping wind speeds. Due to that warmth, this hurricane season was predicted to be more active than average.

"In short: atmospheric conditions [are] hurricane-friendly, and surface sea temperatures were warmer than usual," Michael Greshko reported for us recently.

"The Climate Prediction Center says that multiple conditions, such as a strong west African monsoon, have aligned to make the Caribbean Sea and part of the tropical Atlantic—a storm-spawning area called the 'Main Development Region'—particularly well-suited to hurricanes," Greshko wrote.

And while scientists maintain that no single weather event can be attributed to climate change, two centuries of human fossil-fuel burning has altered temperatures just enough to almost certainly make this season's storms more powerful.

"In general, the way to think about it is: climate change has changed the environment that everything is happening in," Kevin Trenberth, a senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado, told National Geographic's Craig Welch. "When you add in the climate's natural variability and then the right conditions come along, you can get a storm which is stronger than you might otherwise have expected."

HOW HURRICANES WORK

Hurricanes form by drawing energy from warm ocean water and converting it into the mechanical energy of wind. Those that form in the Atlantic Basin—which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea—are often spawned by late-summer thunderstorms that roll off the west coast of Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Due to the Earth's rotation, Atlantic hurricanes rotate counter-clockwise. They are one form of tropical cyclone, which also forms in the Pacific Ocean. In the western Pacific, these same storms are known as typhoons. However, storms that form in the Southern Hemisphere rotate clockwise. (See "Typhoon, Hurricane, Cyclone: What's the Difference?")