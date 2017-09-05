Can Computer Models Turn the Tide Against Flood Damage?

The rise in average sea level is predicted to double by 2100, putting hundreds of cities and millions of people at ever greater risk from the devastating effects of flooding. In 2016, flood damage in the Paris region cost an estimated €1 billion, so for this and many other cities, finding new and better ways to protect the property, infrastructure, and lives of their citizens is a race against time.

Supported by the AXA Research Fund, Dr. Vazken Andréassian is working to improve the forecasting of floods in order to build more resilient cities. His research is using a wide range of data to better calibrate flood models to more accurately simulate the impact a flood wave will have on a city. This provides the basis of an early warning system for when and where flooding will happen, providing people with the most valuable defence against flood damage – time to act.

This is the one of five short films with the AXA Research Fund to inspire understanding of the hazards faced by urban areas, and the ways in which we are working to minimize their impact and make the world’s cities safer.

