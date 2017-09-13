BILLION-DOLLAR WEATHER
A chart of the most costly U.S. weather disasters shows billion-plus-dollar events have been increasing in recent
years. The main reason: More people are living on higher value properties in vulnerable places, such as coasts.
But as the atmosphere warms, scientists expect destructive weather itself to become more common.
TYPE OF DISASTER
COST OF
DISASTER
$50 billion
Drought/heat wave
Hurricane
$20
Wildfire
Tornado/hailstorm/thunderstorm
$1
Flood
Blizzard/ice storm/freeze
Hurricane Harvey is expected to
become the second most costly
disaster in U.S. history.
$64-$92 billion estimated
Hurricane Irma
$86-$108 billion estimated
Hurricane Harvey
2017
JULY
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
MAY
JUNE
AUG
SEPT
OCT
NOV
DEC
2016 had the most $1 billion-plus disasters so far (15).
$10 billion
Hurricane Matthew
2015
$70 billion
Hurricane Sandy
2010
$35 billion
Hurricane Ike
$160 billion
Hurricane
Katrina
$24 billion
Hurricane Rita
Hurricane Katrina was the costliest natural
disaster in U.S. history, damaging nine states.
$23 billion
Hurricane Wilma
2005
$21 billion
Hurricane Charley
$27 billion
Hurricane Ivan
2000
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
MAY
JUNE
JULY
AUG
SEPT
OCT
NOV
DEC
1995
$36 billion
Midwest flooding
$48 billion
Hurricane Andrew
1990
1993’s “storm of the century”
hit the eastern seaboard with
heavy snows, costing $8.5 billion,
more than any other blizzard.
$18 billion
Hurricane Hugo
$42 billion
Drought/heat wave
Droughts combined with heat waves
in 1980 and 1988 in the central and
eastern U.S. devastated agriculture
and related industries.
1985
$32 billion
Drought/heat wave
1980
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
MAY
JUNE
JULY
AUG
SEPT
OCT
NOV
DEC
*Estimated by Moody’s Analytics. Estimates from NOAA are not yet available. All figures are in 2017 dollars.
An earlier version of this graphic was published in the September 2012 issue of National Geographic magazine.
John Tomanio AND RILEY D. CHAMPINE, NG Staff
Sources: Adam Smith, National Climatic Data Center;
Jeff Masters, Weather Underground; National Climatic Data Center
