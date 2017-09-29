Elon Musk: In Seven Years, SpaceX Could Land Humans on Mars

Mars City Opposite of Earth. Dawn and dusk sky are blue on Mars and day sky is red. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

One year after announcing an intrepid plan that he claimed could put a million people on Mars by the 2060s, Elon Musk is fine-tuning his roadmap for putting humans on the red planet.

In a somewhat disjointed presentation at the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia, Musk outlined an edited version of his original scheme. His final vision didn’t change much, but he did highlight revisions to a planned 42-engine rocket Musk has nicknamed the BFR, as well as a vague proposal to pay for that rocket by using it to deliver satellites into orbit and to service the International Space Station.

Plus, in future years, the BFR’s targets may multiply. Musk suggested that the rocket could also be used to transport people between any two points on Earth in less than an hour— or perhaps help build an outpost on the moon.

“This will enable the creation of a lunar base. It’s 2017. We should have a lunar base by now. What the hell’s going on?” said Musk, who founded SpaceX and Tesla Motors.

Watch: Elon Musk's Latest Plan for Getting Humans to Mars Speaking at the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia, on September 29, 2017, Elon Musk outlines SpaceX's latest plans for beyond Earth.



Mars, Redux

The first iteration of the Interplanetary Transport System relied on the BFR, a humongous 42-engine rocket roughly 400 feet tall when completely assembled. That rocket’s booster would act like a much larger version of the reusable Falcon 9 rockets that SpaceX has already started flying, repeatedly delivering fuel tankers and spaceships capable of carrying up to 100 passengers into Earth orbit. (We’ve had robots on Mars for 20 years straight—and they’ve taken outstanding photos.)

We Are Prepared to Send Humans to Mars We are at a crossroads at this current point in time. There are dozens of organizations that are working together to make sending humans to Mars possible. All we need is the determination and the financial backing to get us there.

Ultimately, Musk had envisioned as many as a thousand spaceships in a holding pattern in orbit around Earth. Then, every 26 months or so when Earth and Mars favorably aligned, that fleet of ships would sail toward our nearest neighbor, unfurling solar panels along the way.

After a journey lasting three to six months, those ships would fire up some supersonic retrorockets and gently land on the Red Planet, depositing human cargo and supplies. (Musk hasn’t yet specified how all those humans will survive once they’ve landed on a world with noxious soil and a suffocating atmosphere.)

This year’s revision downsizes the BFR to something that’s only a bit larger than the Saturn V rocket, which propelled astronauts to the moon during the Apollo era. To be clear, BFR 2.0 is still huge: It can carry a cargo payload with a living space that’s eight stories tall and holds more volume than an Airbus A380’s passenger cabin. It also sports a snazzy fin on the back that will help it land on bodies with thick, thin, or no atmosphere, which vastly increases its usefulness across the solar system.

Musk anticipates beginning construction on the rocket within the next year. He adds that it’s not entirely implausible for two such vehicles containing just cargo to launch in 2022. That may not sound like too far from now, but “five years seems like a long time to me,” Musk says.

If SpaceX meets that deadline, Musk says the company would next aim to launch four vehicles in 2024: two containing cargo, and two containing crew. The two missions would be tasked with finding Mars’s best sources of water and constructing a propellant plant on Mars, which SpaceX would need to sustain round-trip journeys between Earth and Mars.

He Doesn’t Think It’s Gonna Be a Long, Long Time

Downsizing that giant rocket isn’t an entirely unexpected move.

Musk is known for being ambitious; SpaceX is the first company to reliably reuse portions of rockets, Tesla’s electric cars (models S3X and the forthcoming Y) have waiting lists several years long, and the Hyperloop—which could whittle travel time between San Francisco and Los Angeles to a paltry 45 minutes—is in development.

Perhaps responding to some of the criticism about delays, Musk wryly noted that the 2022 first launch date was not a typo—but acknowledged that it is “aspirational.”

Musk’s Mars dream is audacious, to say the least. But achieving it wouldn’t require unprecedented technical innovation. The science and engineering are set on solid foundations, said Bobby Braun, now the dean of engineering and applied sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder, in an interview last year. The scaled-down version of Musk’s original architecture is likely to be even more feasible.

Instead, one of the major hurdles is financial. SpaceX simply doesn’t have enough cash to fund the venture on its own, and convincing public or private partners to buy in isn’t exactly as easy as running on Mars, where gravity is about one-third that of Earth’s.

Musk addressed that point, too.

“I think we’ve figured out how to pay for it,” he said. “This is very important.”

Right now, that scheme involves building a pile of Falcon 9 and Dragon capsules, and selling as many rides to space as possible for cargo missions.

Within a few years, Musk says, all of SpaceX’s resources will turn toward building BFR—which he says could transport humans around the world in less than an hour, or even ferry us to the moon. “We believe that we can do this with the revenue that we receive for launching satellites, and of re-servicing the space station,“ he adds. (See SpaceX’s spacesuit of the future.)

One Planet, Two Planets, Red Planet, Blue Planet

But parking humans on Mars also poses major ethical concerns that Musk did not address—among them, the possibility that we and our hardware might contaminate the planet. This could either damage any life that’s already on there, or erase any chance we have of finding out whether alien life forms were ever there at all. (Find out how going to Mars could mess up the hunt for alien life.)

Putting humans on Mars is only the first step toward settling the planet. It also needs to actually be habitable. By human standards, Mars is lethal right now: It has air we can’t breathe, toxic soil, and water that’s locked into subsurface ice deposits.

In the past, Musk has acknowledged this problem and proposed terraforming Mars into a lush world capable of supporting life. His method of choice? Nuking the planet’s poles and releasing all the water currently locked into buried ice deposits.

TIL: We Could Give Mars Our "Cooties" NASA mechanical engineer Kobie Boykins, who helped design all four rovers that have landed on Mars, explains how we could infect Mars and what precautions NASA takes against doing so.

Such drastic action would likely be catastrophic for any life that had managed to make Mars home before humans showed up. Lucianne Walkowicz, the Library of Congress’s chair of astrobiology, has said that using another world as a backup planet—and destroying it in the process—is a deeply flawed idea.