Watch a Snake Stuck in the Nose of Another Snake

A snake rescuer found more than he bargained for during a routine call in India. While removing a deadly cobra from a private property he discovered something else out of the ordinary: a second snake was stuck in the cobra’s nose.

Video footage shows snake rescuer Anand Chitti removing the cobra from between concrete slabs near the south Indian city of Belagavi. A local businessman had spotted it in an industrialized area of his land and called Chitti for help.

Once Chitti frees the cobra, the smaller snake is clearly visible, hanging out of the cobra’s nostril. The cobra struggled to get rid of the small snake, to no avail. Finally, Chitti was able to grasp the cobra’s head and pull the small snake out, which had already died.

“The dead snake would have begun to decompose soon attracting ants and led to life-threatening infections in the cobra,” said Chitti. “I have caught 14,000 snakes … and had never seen anything strange like that.”

The smaller snake inside the cobra’s nostril is likely a blind worm snake. One of India’s smallest snakes, it only grows to about seven inches in length.