Two Massive ‘Sea Serpent’ Oarfish Wash Up on Beaches

Almost any time a long, serpent-like oarfish washes up on shore, it makes news—and inspires rumors.

On August 8, one day before a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Luzon in the Philippines, two oarfish, one 12-feet-long and the other 14-feet-long, washed up on a beach on another island. Reports say they appeared to be in relatively good health and the larger one was a female.

In this instance though, the earthquake correlation is not so easy to make—the oarfish wound up over 800 miles from where the quake was centered.

Oarfish are thought to frequent depths around 3,300 feet, so when one or more washes up on the surface, observers and scientists seek to understand why. (Read more surprising facts about oarfish.)

Rare "Sea Serpent" Caught on Camera

It has long been thought oarfish wash up on beaches ahead of earthquakes. In 2011, shortly before the devastating Tohoku earthquake in Japan, scientists say 20 oarfish stranded themselves on area beaches.

Some scientists hypothesize that because deep-sea fish like the oarfish are closer to active faults, they could be more sensitive to chemical changes that happen in ocean water when earthquakes occur. On the other hand, some experts think oarfish likely don’t live close enough to these fault lines to feel the effects and the supposed link could just be coincidence. (Read more about rare sightings of this elusive creature.)

“There are a lot more earthquakes and there aren’t oarfish coming up every time,” says ichthyologist Prosanta Chakrabarty from Louisiana State University. “They come up when there aren't earthquakes, so why connect the events?”