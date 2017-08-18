Giraffe Tosses Dead Wildebeest Around in Bizarre Pictures

View Images A male giraffe tosses a dead wildebeest into the air in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.

Photograph by Corinne J. Kendall

Typically perceived as gentle giants munching away on leaves, giraffes may be due for an image makeover.

A few years ago, Corinne Kendall photographed a shocking incident involving giraffe and wildebeest in Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve and recently provided the images to National Geographic.

“I watched two adult giraffes kneel down and mouth the carcass, as well as actually lift it off the ground and then drop it,” says Kendall, who has received funding from the National Geographic Society for her work on vultures.

Why Giraffes Snack on Bones



Click here to read July 6, 2017 - These giraffes are feeding on something that may seem incredibly unusual—the bones and skull of a buffalo. Normally herbivores, giraffes feed on bones to get much-needed calcium and phosphorous. They also regularly consume antlers, horns, and ivory. The bones are rarely swallowed directly. The giraffes use their saliva and teeth to dissolve nutrients. The rare sight was filmed in Idube Game Reserve in the Sabi Sand Wildtuin, Greater Kruger National Park, South Africa.Click here to read Giraffes Seen Feasting on Skeleton—Here's Why

A giraffe munching on a wildebeest carcass may seem unusual, but another giraffe was recently videotaped licking the skull of a buffalo.

Scientists suspect both instances are a form of osteophagy, or bone-eating, which likely provides plant-eating mammals with skeleton-enriching elements such as calcium and phosphorus. Phosphorus, for instance, is not found in plants but is necessary for life.

The world's tallest animal may be especially driven toward osteophagy because their bodies are mostly made up of bone.

'Accidentally Dramatic'

Giraffes are probably not crunching on the bones, but gently gnawing on them, says John Doherty, a giraffe expert from Queen’s University Belfast. Most herbivores don't have the jaw strength to crack and pulverize bones. (See rare pictures of cannibalistic animals.)

“Giraffes engage routinely, but not commonly, in this behavior. I might only see it half a dozen times a year after being in the field almost all of the time.”

View Images Giraffes lick and gnaw on bones, most likely for nutrients.

Photograph by Corinne J. Kendall

So why was this male giraffe was tossing the dead wildebeest in the air?

“Giraffes are fascinated by carcasses,” adds Doherty. (Go inside the fight to stop giraffes' 'silent extinction.')

He notes he frequently observes giraffes licking and picking up bones with their incredibly dexterous lips.

The wildebeest corpse still happened to be connected by sinew when the giraffe went for it.