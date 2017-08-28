Pictures of Rescued Pets: How They're Coping with Harvey

As federal agencies focus on bringing the many Texans stranded by Hurricane Harvey to safety, animal rescue groups are also mobilizing to save beloved pets that may have been lost or left behind.

Animals can often sense storms, which may make them anxious and distressed and thus more likely to run away. Some pick up on stress from their owners, which can also cause an otherwise well-behaved animal to suddenly flee.

“Pets are much more likely to try and make an escape during stressful situations,” says Pamela Reid, an animal behaviorist with the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), who specializes in natural disaster work.

In 2005, during Hurricane Katrina, up to 100,000 pets were separated from their owners, and fewer than half were reunited. Some reported that they didn't evacuate because they were unable to take their pets.

In response, the U.S. Congress passed the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards (PETS) Act in 2006, which requires states seeking assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to incorporate plans for pets.

Unpredictable Pets

Predicting how any animal will behave in a crisis is impossible, she adds, but pets usually do one of four things: Escape; hide far away from people; seek reassurance from their owners; or—in rarer cases—become aggressive, even toward those who may be trying to help.

Some owners may chain their animals in the house or yard in an attempt to keep them safe—but it actually does the opposite, she says. The chained animals are unable to flee if floodwaters rise or if predators come their way.

Photographer frees dog tied to telephone pole in TX as floodwater rises #Harvey | https://t.co/1BwLT0ZpMd pic.twitter.com/oYgWp62OjE — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnWTVM9) August 27, 2017

"It's the one thing that breaks our hearts."

This dog chained to a telephone pole in Victoria, Texas, lucked out: a reporter spotted the animal and brought it to safety, according to the Daily Mail.

Some of the photos coming out of Houston show animals in distress, while others show animals coping remarkably well.

View Images This photograph of a German Shepherd mix, Otis, trotting down the road with a bag of dog food went viral.

Photograph by Tiele Dockens

Canine Resilience?

A snapshot of Otis, a German Shepard mix, carrying a giant bag of kibble down a flooded street near Corpus Christi, went viral as a symbol of strength and spirit. He was later reunited with his family.

Whether this is an example of animal resilience or simply a hungry pooch taking control of the situation isn’t clear, Reid says, since very little research exists on resilience in companion animals. (Read "Your Dog Knows Exactly What You're Saying.")

“Dogs and cats are quite good at surviving on their own if they have to, but ultimately they’re still dependent on us,” Reid says.

If you see an animal in stress, be cautious, and gauge its response by calling to it. If you become separated from your pet during an emergency, contact authorities—and keep searching.