Our Favorite Lion Videos Reveal the Power of Predators

POV: If A Lion Bit You, Here's What You'd See

Open wide!

When curious lions pick up a GoPro, we get an up-close look inside their mouths, and can even learn something about their health status.

Christof Schoeman, a professional field guide for Tintswalo Safari Lodge in South Africa, plants GoPros in areas with high animal traffic to collect video of their behavior. Sometimes, animals like the adult lionesses in this video get curious when they spot the camera.

The footage was taken in 2014 at Timbavati Game Reserve, which borders the Greater Kruger National Park. The first lioness is about four to five years old and the second may be a year or two older, according to National Geographic explorers who viewed the footage.

