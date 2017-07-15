Celebrate World Snake Day With 22 Spectacular Photographs

It’s that time of year—World Snake Day will take place once again this Sunday.
In rainforests, deserts, mountain ranges and beyond, more than 3,000 different snake species have been found slithering in a variety of environments around the world. Some can grow to become more than 30-feet long, and others will live to be more than two decades old.
To celebrate the legless reptiles, National Geographic is showing off a collection of Joel Sartore’s vivid snake photographs. From a pet snake in Japan to a green tree python at the Riverside Zoo in Nebraska, the following pictures showcase pieces from the National Geographic Photo Ark, which Sartore uses to spread awareness about animal conservation.
