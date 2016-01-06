Watch: Giant Wasp vs. Giant Spider Battle Ends With a Twist

WATCH: A battle between a spider wasp and Huntsman spider ends with a twist.

When it comes to jaw-dropping amateur videos of insects and spiders, Australia seems to be the leading exporter.

New video taken in Sydney shows a large Huntsman spider getting dragged to its death by a massive spider wasp. Spider wasps are a common name given to any wasp in the family Pompilidae. Under this category there are roughly 5,000 different species, most of which capture prey by paralyzing them.

Both venomous invertebrates are frequently found throughout Australia, but when engaged in battles, it's often the wasps that win.

Their paralyzing stings allow spider wasps to feed on large spiders, and, horrifyingly, to use them as living baby incubators.

As an entomologist from the Museum of Victoria, Patrick Honan explained to Australian media that Huntsman spiders are paralyzed by the wasps, dragged back to their mud nests, and then a single egg is laid inside the spider's abdomen.

Once the egg hatches, larva eat the living spider from the inside out, leaving the vital organs to be consumed last so that the spider stays alive—and fresh—as long as possible.

Summer is peak breading season for spider wasps, so it's possible the Huntsman was being dragged to a seemingly gruesome fate, but we'll never know because nature had other plans.

After the wasp struggled over thick blades of grass with its prey, a large ibis effortlessly swoops down, grabs both insect and arachnid in its large beak, and effortlessly swallows them whole.

Australian white ibises are commonly found around the country's wetlands, but population shifts resulting from human influence on their habitats have seen them become more abundant in cities such as Sydney, where can easily scavenge for food. They've become so abundant in cities, where their pungent smell and noisy squawks draw ire, that some refer to them as Australia's worst bird, and bin chickens.