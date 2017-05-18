What Kind of Liar Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Call me a liar, and you’re probably right. In fact, one study suggests that my fellow 18- to 44-year-olds tell as many as five lies a day. (Find out if you lie more or less than your age group.)
As for my own lying habits … no comment. But it’s certainly true to say that most humans lie with skill and regularity. We learn young, and only get better as we grow. But what motivates us to lie, when society so often frowns on deception? (Learn about the science behind why we lie.)
Research suggests that people don’t lie for lying’s sake, but rather to achieve goals we couldn’t achieve by telling the truth. And those motivating goals seem to be shared across cultures.
In a 2016 paper, behavioral scientist Timothy Levine asked almost 500 participants from five different countries to describe a time when they told a lie or were lied to. He found that from Egypt to Guatemala to the United States, people’s motivations for deceit could be boiled down to four categories: to protect oneself, to promote oneself, to impact others, and for unclear reasons.
Personal
transgression
Economic
advantage
Cover up a
mistake or
misdeed
Gain financial
benefits
16%
22%
WHY LIE?
Personal
advantage
15%
We all lie, but not all lies are the
same. People lie and tell the
truth to achieve a goal: “We lie
if honesty won’t work,” says
researcher Tim Levine.
Bring benefits
beyond money
Avoidance
14%
Escape or
evade other
people
8%
Self-impression
Shape a
positive image
of ourselves
7%
Unknown
5%
2%
Motives are
unclear, even
to ourselves
4%
5%
2%
Humor
Make people
laugh
Social or polite
Pathological
Altruistic
Malicious
Uphold social
roles or avoid
rudeness
Ignore or
disregard
reality
Help people
Hurt other
people
TO PROTECT YOURSELF
Personal transgression
22%
Cover up a mistake or misdeed
Avoidance
14%
Escape or evade other people
TO PROMOTE YOURSELF
Economic advantage
16%
Gain financial benefits
Personal advantage
15%
Bring benefits beyond money
Self-impression
8%
Shape a positive image of ourselves
5%
Humor
Make people laugh
TO IMPACT OTHERS
Altruistic
5%
Help people
4%
Social or polite
Uphold social roles or avoid rudeness
Malicious
2%
Hurt other people
UNCLEAR
7%
Unknown
Motives are unclear, even to ourselves
2%
Pathological
Ignore or disregard reality
These categories establish a basis for cross-cultural comparison, but there’s still plenty of wiggle room. A personal transgression, for example, might mean something different in Guatemala, where people described covering up romantic infidelities, than in Saudi Arabia, where the most reported offense was breaking a social taboo against drinking alcohol or attending parties.
Take the quiz at the top of this page to guess what your motives for lying might be, then check the chart to see how you compare to Levine’s study.