What Kind of Liar Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Call me a liar, and you’re probably right. In fact, one study suggests that my fellow 18- to 44-year-olds tell as many as five lies a day. (Find out if you lie more or less than your age group.)

As for my own lying habits … no comment. But it’s certainly true to say that most humans lie with skill and regularity. We learn young, and only get better as we grow. But what motivates us to lie, when society so often frowns on deception? (Learn about the science behind why we lie.)

Research suggests that people don’t lie for lying’s sake, but rather to achieve goals we couldn’t achieve by telling the truth. And those motivating goals seem to be shared across cultures.

In a 2016 paper, behavioral scientist Timothy Levine asked almost 500 participants from five different countries to describe a time when they told a lie or were lied to. He found that from Egypt to Guatemala to the United States, people’s motivations for deceit could be boiled down to four categories: to protect oneself, to promote oneself, to impact others, and for unclear reasons.

Personal transgression Economic advantage Cover up a mistake or misdeed Gain financial benefits 16% 22% WHY LIE? Personal advantage 15% We all lie, but not all lies are the same. People lie and tell the truth to achieve a goal: "We lie if honesty won't work," says researcher Tim Levine. Bring benefits beyond money Avoidance 14% Escape or evade other people 8% Self-impression Shape a positive image of ourselves 7% Unknown 5% 2% Motives are unclear, even to ourselves 4% 5% 2% Humor Make people laugh Social or polite Pathological Altruistic Malicious Uphold social roles or avoid rudeness Ignore or disregard reality Help people Hurt other people

These categories establish a basis for cross-cultural comparison, but there’s still plenty of wiggle room. A personal transgression, for example, might mean something different in Guatemala, where people described covering up romantic infidelities, than in Saudi Arabia, where the most reported offense was breaking a social taboo against drinking alcohol or attending parties.