NASA Sending Probe to 'Touch' the Sun—Here's Why

NASA has embarked on many successful missions—from rocketing astronauts to the moon to launching the first spacecraft to reach interstellar space. But it hasn’t yet sent a mission to the sun. The deterrent? Our nearest star’s searing heat.
The surface of the sun is 10,000°F, but its outer atmosphere—the corona—soars to some 3.5 million degrees Fahrenheit.
“This temperature inversion is a big mystery that no one has been able to explain,” says Nicola Fox, project scientist for the Parker Solar Probe, the NASA mission that aims to finally get close to the sun.
Today, NASA announced that for the first time in its history, a spacecraft is being formally named after a living person—previously known as Solar Probe Plus, the Parker Solar Probe was renamed for Eugene Parker, the astrophysicist who discovered solar wind in 1958.
The mission is made possible by a shield constructed from a carbon-carbon composite, which will keep the probe’s instruments safe in the 70-degree range. Launching as early as July 31, 2018, the probe will make 24 orbits of the sun. It will get within four million miles of the star with the gravitational assist of seven Venus flybys.
MISSION INTO THE
HEAT OF THE SUN
The Parker Solar Probe is scheduled to launch on
July 31, 2018. The mission’s trajectory includes
seven flybys of the planet Venus, which will
decrease the probe’s orbital speed, allowing it to
get as close as four million miles from the sun, about
eight times closer than any previous spacecraft.
The probe will make 24 orbits of the sun over its
seven-year mission.
Launch
First
solar flyby
SUN
July 31,
2018
Nov. 1, 2018
First Venus flyby
First closest
approach
Sept. 28, 2018
Dec. 19, 2024
Solar-probe cup
Measures speed, density, and
temperature of solar wind.
Thermal shield
Protects the probe from temperatures
nearing 2500°F. The carbon-carbon
composite shield is eight feet wide
and just 4.5 inches thick.
Solar panels
Generate power.
Wide-field imager
Captures images of sun’s corona and solar wind.
Charged-particle detector
Analyzes origin, speed, and movement of particles.
Magnetometers
Measure magnetic field of corona from various spots on boom.
That’s close enough to find answers to the sun’s other big mystery: what creates the solar wind, the charged particles that accelerate from the sun and wreak havoc on Earth’s electrical systems. (Read "How Sun-Watchers Stopped World War III in 1967.")
“We see the sun every day, but we don’t know much about it,” says Fox. “The sun is the last major place for us to go.”