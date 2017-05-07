View Images Its attention caught, a deer found eating a human corpse looks up, a rib dangling from its mouth.

Photograph courtesy Lauren A. Meckel/Academia

In an unprecedented finding, researchers spotted a deer chewing on a human rib during a study aimed at examining how human remains decompose in the wild.

Scavengers take advantage of opportunities to eat, and carcasses left in the wild often decay quickly because animals can make quick work of the remains–even human remains.

Known as “body farms,” some research facilities study how human remains decompose in the open air, including which animals interact with the corpse.

Foxes, turkey vultures, raccoons, and other scavengers are commonly seen helping themselves to decomposing bodies. Researchers at the Forensic Anthropology Research Facility in San Marcos, Texas, set up a camera to see whether any other scavengers would stop by–and they were not disappointed.

Body Farm It's a field filled with rotting corpses. But no one is burying these bodies just yet.





In a study published this week in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, researchers highlighted their finding: Ungulates, too, will partake in human flesh, if it’s available.

White-tailed deer are considered herbivores and subsist on a diet of readily available plants, including twigs, fruits, nuts, alfalfa, and the occasional fungi. (Read more about the white-tailed deer.)

This is the first time scientists have observed deer eating human flesh, though they have been known to turn carnivorous in the past, eating fish, dead rabbits, and even live birds.

View Images In a second incident, a deer (perhaps the same animal, but likely a different one) visits the carcass to chew on a bone.

Photograph courtesy Lauren A. Meckel/Academia

Deer may pursue flesh because they lack minerals like phosphorous, salt, and calcium, especially in the winter months when plant life is scarce.