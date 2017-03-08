Skeletal Remains of WWII Nazi Pilot Found by Danish Schoolboy

WATCH: A boy on a farm near Birkelse, Denmark, discovered a German WWII plane that crashed there more than 70 years ago.

When 14-year-old Daniel Rom Kristiansen was given a school assignment to do research on World War II, he didn't imagine he would find the skeletal remains of one of its soldiers.

While using a metal detector to search through a field behind his home near Birkelse, Denmark, he stumbled upon the wreckage of a crashed German Messerschmitt fighter plane—with the pilot still in the cockpit.

Klaus Kristiansen, the boy's father, told Danish radio station DR P4 Nordjylland that his grandfather had mentioned seeing a German plane crash into the field behind their farm.

“When my son Daniel was recently given homework about World War II, I jokingly told him to go out and find the plane that is supposed to have crashed out in the field,” the elder Kristiansen told a local paper.

After their metal detectors picked up parts of the plane, the family began excavating, with the help of a trencher. Once they uncovered bits of clothing and bones, they called local police.

Representatives from the German embassy in Denmark and bomb disposal experts soon arrived at the scene to examine the pilot's remains.

The wreckage was sent to the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland, which believes they can soon confirm the man's identity. Torben Sarauw is the curator and head of archaeology at the museum. He told CNN that it is believed the pilot came from a nearby training base in the city of Aalborg.

Along with his suit and hat, the pilot was also found with two Danish coins, food stamps for an on-base canteen, and three unused condoms.

The Messerschmitt Bf 109 plane model that was discovered was one of the most commonly used German fighter planes. Upwards of 33,000 were produced from 1936 until its use came to an end at the close of World War II.

Germany invaded Denmark early in the war, on April 9, 1940, in one of the shortest military operations of WWII. Battles were waged there in the air and on land and sea.