Not All First Aid Kits Are Created Equal

There are first-aid kits . . . and then there are good first-aid kits. Some are inexpensive and filled with nearly useless plastic bandages and gauze. Others are built to be professional grade for first responders and medical personnel, and come with oxygen tanks AEDs.

For your home, you want one somewhere in between, and when you travel, you should have a scaled down version of that. Live Prepared 72-Hour Emergency Kits and Premium Gear Kits each contain first-aid kits sourced and designed by experts to have everything you need in case of an emergency.

Traveling with a well-curated first-aid kit is smart practice because many of the items you might have scattered about - yet accessible - at home won’t be quick or easy to find. And that can be a big problem if you find yourself injured while touring about, especially if you are out of the country.

A well-curated first aid kit includes a good balance of necessary items that can help keep you alive and stable enough until medical attention is available.

Dr. Daniel Carlin, who heads WorldClinic, which provides ‘round-the-clock personal medical care services, designed a top-of-the-line medical kit specifically tailored for emergencies and disasters. Here’s what’s in it:

Sunscreen

Bug repellent

Eye wash

Band-aids 1”x3”

Large band-aids

Waterproof band-aids

Bacitracin

Povidone iodine pads

Sting relief pads

Alcohol prep pads

Rolled gauze 2”

1/2” tape

3” x 3” gauze pads

4” x 4” gauze pads

Burn gel

Potassium iodine capsules

Tylenol

Motrin

Benadryl

Bayer Aspirin

Tums

Pepto Bismol

Splinter forceps

Trauma scissors

Any prescribed medications

Pain and puncture are the two most common dangers. That means bandages and pain relief are of most common import. Don’t forget stomach issues. They, too, can be treated with a good first aid kit.

To be sure, the average traveler likely won’t want to get stuck at security checkpoints with forceps or trauma scissors in their bag. But this list provides a great starting point for practical planning and preparedness.